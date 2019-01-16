16/01/2019 12:35:00

Market Trends Toward New Normal in Walmart, Finisar, Gannett Co., AZZ, Raytheon, and THL Credit — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), and THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

WMT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WMT

FNSR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FNSR

GCI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GCI

AZZ DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AZZ

RTN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RTN

TCRD DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TCRD

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), and THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 14th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

WALMART INC. (WMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Walmart's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Walmart reported revenue of $124,894.00MM vs $123,179.00MM (up 1.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.59 (down 1.69%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Walmart reported revenue of $500,343.00MM vs $485,873.00MM (up 2.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.29 vs $4.40 (down 25.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Based on 13 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.71 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Walmart Inc. (WMT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WMT

-----------------------------------------

FINISAR CORPORATION (FNSR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Finisar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Finisar reported revenue of $325.42MM vs $332.21MM (down 2.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Finisar reported revenue of $1,316.48MM vs $1,449.30MM (down 9.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs $2.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on June 13th, 2019.

To read the full Finisar Corporation (FNSR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FNSR

-----------------------------------------

GANNETT CO., INC. (GCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gannett Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gannett Co. reported revenue of $711.71MM vs $744.27MM (down 4.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs $0.20 (down 40.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gannett Co. reported revenue of $3,146.48MM vs $3,047.47MM (up 3.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.45 (down 86.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.98 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GCI

-----------------------------------------

AZZ INC. (AZZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

AZZ's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, AZZ reported revenue of $239.52MM vs $208.16MM (up 15.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, AZZ reported revenue of $810.43MM vs $863.54MM (down 6.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.74 vs $2.36 (down 26.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.88 and is expected to report on May 21st, 2019.

To read the full AZZ Inc. (AZZ) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AZZ

-----------------------------------------

RAYTHEON COMPANY (RTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Raytheon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Raytheon reported revenue of $6,806.00MM vs $6,284.00MM (up 8.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.25 vs $1.97 (up 14.21%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Raytheon reported revenue of $25,348.00MM vs $24,124.00MM (up 5.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.96 vs $7.56 (down 7.94%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.74 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

To read the full Raytheon Company (RTN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RTN

-----------------------------------------

THL CREDIT, INC. (TCRD) REPORT OVERVIEW

THL Credit's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, THL Credit reported revenue of $16.08MM vs $20.11MM (down 20.05%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.13 (up 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, THL Credit reported revenue of $78.77MM vs $84.59MM (down 6.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs $0.51. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.02 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TCRD

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

