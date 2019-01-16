Metso to publish its Financial Statement Release 2018 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Metso Corporation, press release, January 16, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. EET

Metso's Financial Statements Release 2018 will be published on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at about 9:00 a.m. EET and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports.

Metso's President and CEO Pekka Vauramo and CFO Eeva Sipilä will present the financial results in an audiocast and a conference call for analysts and investors on the same day at 1:00 p.m. EET. The

audiocast can be followed at

www.metso.com/latestreports

. A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 631 913 1422

other countries: +44 (0)333 300 0804

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 71064229#

