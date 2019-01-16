16/01/2019 10:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Smithson Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 16

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as at the close of business on 15 January 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)987.81p

22/02/2018 10:54:53
22/02/2018 07:00:19
21/02/2018 15:25:10
