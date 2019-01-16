16/01/2019 15:33:00

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Publication of Net Asset Value (“NAV”)

Date of Release 16th  January 2019

 

Name

NAV per share (Pence Per Share)

ISIN

NAV

DATE

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.147.18GG00B933LL6815th January 2019

 

Commentary:

As at 15thJanuary 2019, the Company’s net assets were £124.17 million.

 

Important Notice:

The Net Asset Value figure in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Investment Manager, the Administrator, or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Dividends:

As noted in the Admission Document, dividends from Korean preferred shares are not accounted for or accrued in the NAV until the amount of each dividend is received. As a result of the foregoing, the NAV published above may not reflect all income contractually due to the Company as at the stated NAV date. The Company expects that there are dividends receivable by the Company as at the stated NAV date but such dividends have not yet been received so they are not yet included in the NAV. The amount of such dividends is not yet known as of the report date. The NAV published in the Company's audited financial statements may be different from above as the Company's audited financial statements are prepared under IFRS, which will include dividends receivable as part of the NAV. Please refer to the Admission Document for more information regarding the announcement and payment of Korean dividends.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

