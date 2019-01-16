New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Main Street Capital, Northrop Grumman, Verisk Analytics, Celanese, FormFactor, and Kopin — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Fourth Quarter and 201.. FormFactor, Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual Needham .. Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MAIN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN NOC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NOC VRSK DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VRSK CE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CE FORM DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FORM KOPN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KOPN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 14th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $58.26MM vs $51.79MM (up 12.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.61 (up 85.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $205.74MM vs $178.34MM (up 15.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.01 vs $2.67 (up 12.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.56 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN

-----------------------------------------

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Northrop Grumman's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $8,085.00MM vs $6,569.00MM (up 23.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.57 vs $3.69 (up 78.05%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $25,803.00MM vs $24,508.00MM (up 5.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $11.55 vs $12.30 (down 6.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $19.01 and is expected to report on January 31st, 2019.

To read the full Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NOC

-----------------------------------------

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. (VRSK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Verisk Analytics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Verisk Analytics reported revenue of $598.70MM vs $549.10MM (up 9.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.73 (up 38.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Verisk Analytics reported revenue of $2,145.20MM vs $1,995.20MM (up 7.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.36 vs $3.51 (down 4.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.49 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VRSK

-----------------------------------------

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Celanese's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Celanese reported revenue of $1,771.00MM vs $1,566.00MM (up 13.09%) and basic earnings per share $2.98 vs $1.65 (up 80.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Celanese reported revenue of $6,140.00MM vs $5,389.00MM (up 13.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.11 vs $6.21 (down 1.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.17 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

To read the full Celanese Corporation (CE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CE

-----------------------------------------

FORMFACTOR, INC. (FORM) REPORT OVERVIEW

FormFactor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FormFactor reported revenue of $134.99MM vs $143.74MM (down 6.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.17 (down 41.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FormFactor reported revenue of $548.44MM vs $383.88MM (up 42.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FORM

-----------------------------------------

KOPIN CORPORATION (KOPN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kopin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kopin reported revenue of $5.13MM vs $6.14MM (down 16.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kopin reported revenue of $27.84MM vs $22.64MM (up 22.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.36 vs -$0.37. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Kopin Corporation (KOPN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KOPN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.