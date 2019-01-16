16/01/2019 12:45:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Main Street Capital, Northrop Grumman, Verisk Analytics, Celanese, FormFactor, and Kopin — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 14th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $58.26MM vs $51.79MM (up 12.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.61 (up 85.25%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $205.74MM vs $178.34MM (up 15.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.01 vs $2.67 (up 12.73%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.56 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN

-----------------------------------------

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Northrop Grumman's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $8,085.00MM vs $6,569.00MM (up 23.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.57 vs $3.69 (up 78.05%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $25,803.00MM vs $24,508.00MM (up 5.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $11.55 vs $12.30 (down 6.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $19.01 and is expected to report on January 31st, 2019.

To read the full Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NOC

-----------------------------------------

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. (VRSK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Verisk Analytics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Verisk Analytics reported revenue of $598.70MM vs $549.10MM (up 9.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.73 (up 38.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Verisk Analytics reported revenue of $2,145.20MM vs $1,995.20MM (up 7.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.36 vs $3.51 (down 4.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.49 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VRSK

-----------------------------------------

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Celanese's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Celanese reported revenue of $1,771.00MM vs $1,566.00MM (up 13.09%) and basic earnings per share $2.98 vs $1.65 (up 80.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Celanese reported revenue of $6,140.00MM vs $5,389.00MM (up 13.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.11 vs $6.21 (down 1.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.17 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

To read the full Celanese Corporation (CE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CE

-----------------------------------------

FORMFACTOR, INC. (FORM) REPORT OVERVIEW

FormFactor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, FormFactor reported revenue of $134.99MM vs $143.74MM (down 6.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.17 (down 41.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FormFactor reported revenue of $548.44MM vs $383.88MM (up 42.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FORM

-----------------------------------------

KOPIN CORPORATION (KOPN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kopin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Kopin reported revenue of $5.13MM vs $6.14MM (down 16.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Kopin reported revenue of $27.84MM vs $22.64MM (up 22.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.36 vs -$0.37. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Kopin Corporation (KOPN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=KOPN

-----------------------------------------

Related stock quotes

Verisk Analytics Inc 112.62 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Northrop Grumman Corpora.. 258.94 -0.4% Stock price decreasing
Celanese Corporation Cel.. 93.97 0.0% Stock price unchanged
FormFactor Inc 13.56 -2.2% Stock price decreasing
Kopin Corporation 1.250 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Main Street Capital Corp.. 36.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged

