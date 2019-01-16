Nokia's Service Operations Center powers Telefónica UK's drive towards customer-centric operations

Nokia evolved Service Operation Center (eSOC) platform will enable Telefónica UK to proactively monitor and enhance individual customer experiences and services in real time

SOC implementation is a key step in Telefónica's transformation from network to service assurance, helping it differentiate itself in highly demanding markets like the UK

15th January 2019

Espoo, Finland - Telefónica Group has selected Nokia as its Service Operation Center vendor to support the operator's journey in the UK from a traditional network-centric operation towards a customer-centric operation with full focus on the customer experience. Nokia's evolved Service Operation Center (eSOC) platform will be implemented for Telefónica UK's 32 million customers.

The Nokia eSOC Platform provides the flexibility to interface with existing Telefónica UK systems and data sources, creating an environment that lets Telefónica UK proactively monitor its customers' experiences and take recommended actions based on measured trends.

Thanks to the SOC offering, which enables a range of automation techniques leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Telefónica UK can optimize their operations to best meet their objectives. Nokia's SOC Office consultancy will support Telefonica through the process reengineering required for SOC-enabled business transformation.

The move from network-centric to customer-centric operations is a growing trend for communication service providers, and service assurance is a key differentiator for Telefónica in the mature UK telecoms landscape. With the Nokia eSOC Platform and Nokia SOC Office, Telefónica can proactively ensure the excellence of services that are considered more important by subscribers.

Juan Manuel Caro, director of network and IT operations at global CTIO at Telefónica, said: "Telefónica has always aimed to offer the best possible experience to our customers which a reactive network monitoring approach to operations could never guarantee. With SOC we have already transformed this in three of our markets reaching the next level in automated customer experience management, granting us flexibility and adaptability that serves as a key differentiator. Nokia's solutions and services will allow us to achieve this goal in a competitive market like the UK".

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software, said: "Telefónica is pioneering the transformation toward customer-centric operations with the deployment of Nokia eSOC. Nokia is proud to support Telefonica's digital transformations and SOC deployments across the globe and with the flexibility to adapt to existing ecosystems in local markets."

