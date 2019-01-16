16/01/2019 15:56:45

Nouveau Inc Moves Forward On Dividend To Puration Inc Shareholders Updating Nevada Registration

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau Inc.) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) and Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced that NOUV has updated its filings with the Nevada Secretary of State bringing the company current and disclosing the new officers.  Brian Shibley, the current CEO PURA has been appointed as the interim CEO of NOUV.  On October 4, 2018, PURA sold its cannabis cultivation business to NOUV in exchange for a $1.2 million convertible note with a commitment that the note would promptly be converted into shares of NOUV and that those converted shares would be distributed in a stock dividend to the shareholders of PURA.  Brian Shibley’s appointment as CEO is anticipated to accelerate the update of NOUV public filings and in so doing, speed up the anticipated dividend of NOUV shares to PURA shareholders. 

“Shareholders of NOUV and PURA can expect to see public filing updates this week in addition to the Nevada filing announced here,” said Brian Shibley, the CEO of both companies. “As I mentioned yesterday, I will make sure through public announcements that shareholders are kept abreast of the updates on a blow by blow basis.”

$5 Million In Potential 2019 Revenue

Mr. Shibley also reemphasized that the cultivation business acquired by NOUV is thriving and benefiting from the recent legalization of hemp farming in the U.S. under the 2018 Farm Act.  NOUV plans to plant 100 acres of hemp this spring adding to its existing cultivation operations.  The hemp farming is anticipated to generate up to $5 million in revenue.  

For more information visit https://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

