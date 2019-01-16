16/01/2019 19:00:00

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, March 1

Related content
00:04 - 
NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
07 Jan - 
NW Natural Celebrates 160 Years of Serving Customers
02 Jan - 
NW Natural Files First General Washington Rate Case in ..

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its fourth quarter and yearend earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 1, 2019.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10127941. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns a 160-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 740,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 22,000 people through 7,350 connections. To date, NW Water has acquired four water distribution systems with one additional acquisition pending. Upon closing the transaction, cumulatively, NW Water will serve nearly 42,000 people through 16,750 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of approximately $67 million.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact:  Nikki Sparley

Phone: 503-721-2530

Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore

Phone: 503-220-2436

Email: melissa.moore@nwnatural.com

NWN Holdings Logo hz.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:00 NWN
NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, March 1
00:04 NWN
NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
07 Jan NWN
NW Natural Celebrates 160 Years of Serving Customers
02 Jan NWN
NW Natural Files First General Washington Rate Case in 10 Years
13 Dec NWN
Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public Affairs
04 Dec NWN
Study Shows Natural Gas Is Key to Reaching Northwest Emission Reduction Goals
15 Nov NWN
NW Natural Wins National Award for Business Compliance and Integrity Program
06 Nov NWN
NW Natural Holdings Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 Results
29 Oct NWN
Lower Rates for Natural Gas Customers Start Nov. 1
26 Oct PKX
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within POSCO, Enerplus, Solar Capital, Ryanair, America First Multifamily Investors, and Northwest Natural Gas — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Newly Appointed New Zealand CEO

Related stock quotes

Northwest Natural Gas Co.. 59.64 1.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:16
enVerid Wins Product of the Year at 2019 AHR Expo
19:10
Generex Announces Record & Payment Dates for NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Stock Dividend
19:05
Quantum Materials Corp Issues Corporate Update
19:02
Blank Rome Continues Ongoing Lateral Expansion with the Addition of Energy Group in Washington, D.C.
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sogou Inc. (SOGO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
19:00
Avis Budget Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 20
19:00
NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, March 1
18:37
Millennials Funding Millennials
18:35
Glatfelter to Report Earnings on February 5th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 19:34:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-16 20:34:10 - 2019-01-16 19:34:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY