16/01/2019 01:08:17

Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Energy Inc. (OTC: PKPL) (“we”, “us”, “our”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, on January 10, 2019, we filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”). The prospectus is being filed in accordance with the provisions of Canadian National Instrument 41-101 – General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of our common shares in Canada. No new securities are being offered. Concurrently with the filing, the Company is making an application to list our common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

Final acceptance of the prospectus and the listing will be subject to the review and approval of the BCSC and the CSE, respectively. The Company believes that, if successful, listing on the CSE will offer greater visibility and liquidity to shareholders, while enabling the Company to discuss growth opportunities with a wide range of Canadian based institutions specializing in the microcap resource sector. If listed on the CSE, the Company’s shares will also qualify for tax protection under certain Canadian retirement accounts for which they are not presently eligible, potentially increasing

The Company can give no assurances that its listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any material increase in liquidity will result.

In connection with our potential listing, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Barry Wood as a director of the Company, effective December 31, 2018. Dr. Wood has over 45 years’ experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, having spent the core of his career with Shell Canada and Marathon International Oil Company. With Marathon he directed asset evaluations across Southeast Asia and the Afro/Arabian regions, and drilling campaigns in Egypt and Syria for over 16 years. In 1998 he founded PetroQuest International SA a private exploration and advisory firm which he led to new exploration fairways in Tanzania, Syria and Egypt through the application of his research in reservoir formation. Since 2008, his experience has also included senior advisory positions with companies such as Dana Gas, NPC (Egypt), Sea Dragon (Egypt), and Maurel et Prom (Tanzania), among others, in establishing new offices, reviewing and recommending new opportunities, preparing contracts and managing geological and geophysical programs. Dr. Wood holds a D. Phil from Oxford University and is a member of the Geological Society of London, The Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

About the Company

Park Place has several interests oil and gas assets in Turkey and Bulgaria. In Turkey, these include an 18% interest in the Cendere oil field, a 49% interest in the SASB offshore gas field, a 100% interest in 42,833 hectares of exploration blocks (Derecik Exploration Licences) covering the northern extension of the prolific Iraq/Kurdistan Zagros Basin, and the Vranino 1-11 block, Bulgaria, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

Contact

Park Place Energy Inc. is an energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production. For further information, please see our website: www.parkplaceenergy.com or email us: contact@parkplaceenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and prospects, as well as management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will” and variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s prospectus listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the potential impact on the market for its securities, expansion and business strategies, anticipated growth opportunities, and the amount of fundraising necessary to achieve the foregoing. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for exploration; the fact that the Company does not operate all its properties; changes in law or governmental regulations, including tax and environmental requirements; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
09 Jan
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Signs LOI for Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement
2
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
3
GoldQuest Announces Management Changes
4
Mimecast Appoints Karen Anderson as Chief Human Resources Officer
5
44TH DEFINING DETROIT EVENT BRINGS AUTHOR HERB BOYD TO MARYGROVE COLLEGE

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:15
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Newly Appointed New Zealand CEO
01:08
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director
00:30
Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
00:04
NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
00:00
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
15 Jan
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
15 Jan
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against AxoGen, Inc.
15 Jan
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
15 Jan
Loop Industries Closes $4.5MM Private Placement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 01:38:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-16 02:38:35 - 2019-01-16 01:38:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY