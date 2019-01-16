16/01/2019 05:55:33

PDF Solutions Second Generation DFI System Achieves Commercial Deployment

Related content
27 Nov - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodic..
08 Nov - 
PDF Solutions® Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Results
23 Oct - 
PDF Solutions® Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2018 Fina..

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions® (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the commercial deployment of its second generation Design-for-Inspection™ solution, which includes the eProbe® 250. The system is currently being prepared for shipment.

Following three years of investment and development, the second generation system includes orders of magnitude advances in throughput and accuracy that now enable DFI™ on-chip instruments to be used for inline control for leading-edge semiconductor process nodes.

“We are very pleased to achieve commercial deployment of this second generation DFI system,” said John Kibarian, Chief Executive Officer of PDF Solutions. Dr. Kibarian continued, “We see this as validation of our vision and R&D efforts over the last three years. This milestone demonstrates the value of and need for PDF Solutions’ integrated DFI solutions and, I believe, bodes well for the future of DFI.” 

About the DFI System

The DFI solution is designed to enable early detection of defects in the semiconductor manufacturing process by placing on-chip instruments with calibrated electrical responses directly in the product wafer without any die area penalty. The DFI system incorporates proprietary on-chip instruments and a specialized e-beam tool to enable a unique, fast scanning approach that is necessary for inline measurement of product wafers. The electrical measurements augment and enhance existing optical defect inspection and metrology. DFI is based on PDF Solutions’ more than 20 years of yield simulation software and Characterization Vehicle® test chip development.

DFI is available from PDF Solutions immediately for evaluation, license and deployment. For more information, contact info@pdf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements made in this press release regarding the success of the Company’s products and solutions, expected business performance, and financial results are forward looking and are subject to events and circumstances of the future. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: continued adoption of the Company's solutions by new and existing customers, project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved, the integration with customers’ systems, and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions' periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2017, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

ABOUT PDF SOLUTIONS

PDF Solutions provides industry-leading data and analytics solutions to improve semiconductor process efficiency and product reliability by generating differentiated, proprietary Electrical Characterization Data (ECD) from IC products and manufacturing processes and providing a Big Data platform to analyze ECD and all other data types from across the global supply chain. The differentiated data generated, collected and analyzed by the entire portfolio of PDF Solutions products benefits all companies in the semiconductor ecosystem.

The Exensio® platform for big data unlocks relevant, actionable information buried in wafer fabrication, process control, and test data – as well as ECD – through four key components: Yield, Control, Test, ALPS and Char. The Exensio platform is available either on-premise or via software as a service (SaaS). The Design-for-Inspection™ solution generates differentiated data through e-beam measurement of extremely dense test structures, or DFI™ cells, across an entire fabrication process. Characterization Vehicle® (CV®) electrical test chip infrastructure provides core modeling capabilities, and is used by more leading manufacturers than any other test chips in the industry.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., PDF Solutions operates worldwide with additional offices in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. PDF Solutions is listed on The NASDAQ National Market under the ticker symbol PDFS. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, CV, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. ALPS, Design-for-Inspection, and DFI are trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts: 
Klaus SchuegrafSonia Segovia
VP, New Products & SolutionsInvestor Relations Coordinator
Tel: (408) 217-1299Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: klaus.schuegraf@pdf.comEmail: sonia.segovia@pdf.com

PDF Solutions, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

05:55 PDFS
PDF Solutions Second Generation DFI System Achieves Commercial Deployment
27 Nov IMMU
New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodics, PDF Solutions, Stepan, Express Scripts Holding, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
08 Nov PDFS
PDF Solutions® Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Results
23 Oct PDFS
PDF Solutions® Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date
16 Oct CFX
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Computer Programs and, NL Industries, inTest, Colfax, PDF Solutions, and ForeScout Technologies — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
27 Aug PDFS
Michael B. Gustafson Joins PDF Solutions Board of Directors
17 Aug ENSG
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PDF Solutions, MYOS RENS Technology, Aldeyra Therapeutics, The Ensign Group, Everi, and Ardelyx — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
06 Aug PDFS
PDF Solutions® Announces Appointment of Christine Russell as Chief Financial Officer
02 Aug PDFS
PDF Solutions® Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results
20 Jul PDFS
PDF Solutions® Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2
Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Signs LOI for Worldwide Exclusive Licensing Agreement
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
Mimecast Appoints Karen Anderson as Chief Human Resources Officer
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Related stock quotes

PDF Solutions Inc 9.090 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:16
VALNEVA Confirms FY 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial Product Sales Revenue Guidance for 2019
06:04
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
06:01
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of ADCT-601 in Advanced Solid Tumors
05:55
PDF Solutions Second Generation DFI System Achieves Commercial Deployment
05:00
SNAP CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Reminds Snap, Inc. Shareholders Who Incurred Losses In Excess of $50,000 Of An Important January 31, 2019 Deadline In Pending Lawsuit - SNAP
03:04
Stemline Therapeutics Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
02:28
Investor Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigates Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors of Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 06:48:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-16 07:48:53 - 2019-01-16 06:48:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY