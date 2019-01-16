Primoris Services Corporation Releases Statement on Utility Customer

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today released the following statement regarding a valued utility customer’s pending Chapter 11 reorganization.

Primoris has a long relationship with this utility customer and we are sympathetic to their current challenges. We remain committed to working with them through their restructuring process and helping to provide safe and reliable utility service to their clients. Primoris is familiar with this process, having worked with the customer through their 2001 restructuring.

As of December 31, 2018, the utility customer comprised approximately 1% of Primoris’ total accounts receivable. In addition to accounts receivable, there is approximately $36 million in work in progress billings underway. The customer continues to pay us in a timely manner within payment terms, and Primoris anticipates full recovery of these outstanding balances. While we do not currently expect a material impact to our financial performance as a result of this customer’s recent announcement, we will closely monitor our current and future potential exposure, and will continue to report our financial position in a conservative manner.

While Primoris has yet to report fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, the customer accounted for less than 9% of revenues during the first three quarters of 2018. While we value our long history with this customer, Primoris’ exposure to diverse end markets limits the potential for any one client or job to have a material adverse impact on our operations.

