Progressive Care Inc. Issues Update on Acquisition Process

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today issued an update regarding the pharmacy acquisition in process.

The Company has completed due diligence and has executed a closing extension for the purpose of finalizing the terms of the purchase agreement, drafting necessary regulatory paperwork, and completing final inventory counts.

“The acquisition process has run very smoothly,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care. “We believe that acquisition will be conducted in stages similar to that of PharmCo 1002, starting in few weeks and completing in the second quarter of 2019. This structure ensures that we will meet all regulatory requirements of the relevant governing agencies. We are excited to continue in the process and make sure that the closing and transition are executed properly.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

