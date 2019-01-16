Rapid7 Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD) a leading provider of security visibility, analytics, and automation, today announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

“At Rapid7, we fundamentally believe that every person deserves an equal opportunity to build an exceptional career and that diversity of mindset is integral to the growth and success of our company,” said Corey Thomas, president and CEO of Rapid7. “We are extremely proud to be included in this year’s Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and we will continue to foster a diverse, inclusive, and supportive workplace environment for all employees.”

“We applaud Rapid7 and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Rapid7’s GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.”

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services using ESG data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate environmental, social and governance data into their investment decisions. Still, currently only 10% of eligible companies are disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices.

Disclosures from firms included in the 2019 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women. According to GEI data:

Women had a 40% increase in executive level positions between fiscal years 2014-2017.

60% of firms conduct compensation reviews to identify gender-based variations in pay to close their average 20% pay gap (18% on average in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East regions and 26% in Asia-Pacific).

34% have programs in place to recruit women looking to return to work after a career break.

For U.S. employees, the average number of weeks of fully paid primary leave offered is 13 weeks, and the average number of weeks of fully paid secondary leave offered is 5 weeks.

43% of firms cover gender reassignment services in health insurance plans.

68% of firms evaluate all advertising and marketing content for gender biases prior to publication.

Bloomberg subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }. Terminal users will have access to the fully updated index on Friday, January 18, 2019. About Rapid7: Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. 7,400 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg’s enterprise solutions build on the company’s core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

