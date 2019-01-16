16/01/2019 14:20:00

Snap Inc. Investor Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Snap Inc. (SNAP) Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Snap, Inc. (“Snap”) (NYSE: SNAP).  Such investors are advised to contact John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, info@kehoelawfirm.com.  The investigation concerns whether Snap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On January 15, 2019, Snap announced that Tim Stone (“Stone”), the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), intended to resign to “pursue other opportunities.”   Following this announcement, the price of Snap common stock dropped more than 8% in aftermarket trading on January 15, 2019. 

As L.A. BIZ reported, Stone’s departure “is just the latest in a string of exits of several key Snap executives over the past year including the man he replaced, CFO Drew Vollero; Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan; Vice President of Content Nick Bell; HR head Jason Halbert, reported just this week; both Mark Randall and Sahil Sharma, who headed Snap’s hardware team; Elizabeth Herbst-Brade, head of global strategic partnerships; and Kirsten O’Hara, who left the company just two months after taking the top sales job after she was promoted to chief business officer only to have the offer rescinded.”

If you are a Snap investor and would like more information about the investigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawform.com, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, info@kehoelawfirm.com.  

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

John Kehoe, Esq.

, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801

info@kehoelawfirm.com

Kehoe Law.jpg

