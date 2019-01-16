16/01/2019 15:41:27

Stefanini Reinforces Digital Offer Tailored to Education Industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is reinforcing its education offer with a broad portfolio of solutions tailored to help educators face the challenges of a new era. Modernized learning techniques are being used in today’s classrooms to increase student engagement, and emerging technologies in the education sector make information more easily accessible to both students and teachers.

The education industry must cater to the needs of the current generation of students with learning techniques that work best with the digital climate. Educators are using technology to improve lectures and reinforce lessons, and students are reaping the benefits with engagement and work performance improving significantly. “We actively work to enhance the customer experience focused on the student journey being reinvented with the use of the digital technologies, including AI solutions, advisory solutions, leadership transformation implementing digital tools and more,” said Carla Ferber, marketing vice president at Stefanini North America and Asia Pacific.

Stefanini’s digital solutions for the education segment include customer experience – innovating the student journey with educational institutions by leveraging social media and digital channels, as well as cognitive solutions by using machine learning and cognitive technologies to help students through the learning journey. Smart buildings are also a high priority on Stefanini’s radar of solutions, supporting educational institutions to improve building and asset management, energy consumption through the use of sensors/IoT, predictive analytics and maintenance.

A Digital Partnership

The backbone of successful digital transformation is comprised of partnerships. Strong collaboration and co-creation with digital experts, IT technicians, business executives, and customers themselves is necessary for driving significant change in the way educators respond to the changing face of the industry.

Big enough to act globally—investing in an innovation ecosystem, while taking customers through the digital journey— Stefanini is also small enough to be customer-centric and flexible to adapt to their individual needs.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

