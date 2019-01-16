16/01/2019 15:37:24

Stefanini supports implementation of cognitive platform for Usiminas

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usiminas, a Brazilian leader in flat steel, in partnership with Stefanini, one of the most important global providers of technology-based business solutions, has developed a cognitive platform to offer its customers and employees a virtual attendant named Bob Steel.

The virtual assistant is available on the site of the steelmaker to guide or clarify the doubts of those who visit the platforms. Talking with Bob is very easy; just access the icon in the right-hand corner of the screen or click on "Contact Us." The modern and friendly virtual partner is also on the intranet, ensuring more agility and dynamism in the search of employee information.

According to Eduardo Sebastião de Carvalho, corporate manager of Operations Technology and Information Security in the steel industry, Usiminas was one of the first companies to adopt this tool. "The implementation of the project shows that we are tuned to new technologies and connected to all market trends," he said.

Winy Siqueira de Melo, Usiminas information technology specialist responsible for the project, explains that Bob Steel also allows the call center staff to be more focused on the demands that require more attention, with more complexity. "For  example, we used to receive  many calls from people searching for extensions or addresses from our units. From now on, all this information can be answered by our virtual attendant, allowing the call center to act more assertively and strategically,” she said.

Since 2011, Stefanini has been working within Usiminas to provide specialized services and systems development. In 2017, the contract was upgraded to service desk, field, NOC (Network Operation Center) services, in the resource allocation part in the development area and with artificial intelligence. "We are happy to be able to help Usiminas with this project as well. The initiative aims to facilitate the contact between the user and the steel company, bringing more agility, dynamism and interactivity,” said Alexandre Winetzki, director of R&D at Stefanini.

Bob Steel

Another interesting point of the project is that the name of the virtual assistant was chosen by the employees through an intranet vote. Bob Steel, who brings references to steel coils - the company's main business - was preferred. In all, there were about 1,900 votes, plus several creative comments, showing that the cybernetic partner has won the sympathy of all.

Sophie, Stefanini’s cognitive intelligence platform used in the Usiminas project is now available in version 3.0, responding in 44 languages, and has been implemented in various segments such as industry, retail, insurance and government. The platform can be added to all of Stefanini's offerings in Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and call center, as well as to most major IT Service Management (ITMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) available in the market.

About Usiminas

Much more than steel, Usiminas (https://www.usiminas.com/eng/) offers solutions to the country’s greatest industrial challenges. In cars, in ships. In refrigerators, in stoves. In offshore platforms, in tractors. In industrial machinery and much more. It is not by chance that it is Latin America’s biggest flat steel producer and market leader in Brazil.

About Stefanini

Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

Editorial Contacts

Carla Ferber (Carla.ferber@stefanini.com)

Vanessa Morais (Vanessa.morais@stefanini.com)

+1 248 263.8612

stefanini.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Jan
VELO
Jeg må sige, at jeg synes det er synd, at debatten de sidste par dage har nået et ekstremt lavt nive..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
15
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:02
UPDATE -- AEM’s TestPro CV100 Multifunction Cable Tester Approved to Certify Cabling Systems from World’s Leading Cable Manufacturers
16:00
DALBAR Recognizes Nationwide for Outstanding Retirement Plan Customer Experience
16:00
MOD Pizza Appoints Mark Shambura as Chief Marketing Officer
15:56
Nouveau Inc Moves Forward On Dividend To Puration Inc Shareholders Updating Nevada Registration
15:48
Signal Energy Australia to build 333MW Darlington Point Solar Plant in New South Wales
15:44
Optium Cyber Systems Announces Change to Management
15:41
Stefanini Reinforces Digital Offer Tailored to Education Industry
15:37
Stefanini supports implementation of cognitive platform for Usiminas
15:34
BX3 Capital Joins Global Legal Blockchain Consortium

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 16:25:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-16 17:25:15 - 2019-01-16 16:25:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY