Transaction in Own Shares

London, January 16

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:16 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):190,359
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.85
Lowest price paid per share (pence):21.95
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.6226

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,632,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,397,632,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

16 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

995

22.60

16:29:34

London Stock Exchange

3977

22.60

16:29:34

London Stock Exchange

15146

22.55

16:29:02

London Stock Exchange

1141

22.55

15:17:53

London Stock Exchange

1046

22.55

15:14:23

London Stock Exchange

1063

22.55

15:03:07

London Stock Exchange

300

22.55

14:53:40

London Stock Exchange

3405

22.55

14:46:30

London Stock Exchange

1750

22.55

14:46:30

London Stock Exchange

1486

22.55

14:44:19

London Stock Exchange

99

22.55

14:41:12

London Stock Exchange

3347

22.55

14:41:12

London Stock Exchange

1186

22.55

14:29:42

London Stock Exchange

3380

22.55

14:21:58

London Stock Exchange

3367

22.55

14:21:58

London Stock Exchange

3933

22.55

14:21:58

London Stock Exchange

2160

22.55

14:21:58

London Stock Exchange

1753

22.55

14:14:15

London Stock Exchange

4967

22.55

14:11:15

London Stock Exchange

5230

22.55

14:10:07

London Stock Exchange

1821

22.55

14:10:07

London Stock Exchange

1567

22.55

14:10:05

London Stock Exchange

1821

22.55

14:10:05

London Stock Exchange

674

22.55

14:05:00

London Stock Exchange

2562

22.55

14:05:00

London Stock Exchange

3750

22.55

13:58:23

London Stock Exchange

3290

22.55

13:10:39

London Stock Exchange

3497

22.55

13:03:33

London Stock Exchange

3723

22.55

12:57:33

London Stock Exchange

3266

22.85

12:48:51

London Stock Exchange

3282

22.85

12:48:51

London Stock Exchange

4158

22.85

12:48:51

London Stock Exchange

11445

22.85

12:48:51

London Stock Exchange

12369

22.85

12:34:18

London Stock Exchange

3352

22.75

10:48:29

London Stock Exchange

3406

22.80

10:44:10

London Stock Exchange

3320

22.80

10:44:10

London Stock Exchange

29752

22.85

10:39:57

London Stock Exchange

344

22.35

09:13:30

London Stock Exchange

448

22.50

09:12:47

London Stock Exchange

3668

22.50

09:12:47

London Stock Exchange

3974

22.50

09:01:02

London Stock Exchange

1774

22.50

08:58:52

London Stock Exchange

10538

22.50

08:58:52

London Stock Exchange

1706

22.15

08:31:33

London Stock Exchange

3825

22.00

08:20:20

London Stock Exchange

3825

22.00

08:20:20

London Stock Exchange

3471

21.95

08:04:34

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

