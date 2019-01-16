PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, January 16
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|16 January 2019
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|190,359
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|22.85
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|21.95
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|22.6226
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,632,883 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,632,883 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
16 January 2019
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
995
22.60
16:29:34
London Stock Exchange
3977
22.60
16:29:34
London Stock Exchange
15146
22.55
16:29:02
London Stock Exchange
1141
22.55
15:17:53
London Stock Exchange
1046
22.55
15:14:23
London Stock Exchange
1063
22.55
15:03:07
London Stock Exchange
300
22.55
14:53:40
London Stock Exchange
3405
22.55
14:46:30
London Stock Exchange
1750
22.55
14:46:30
London Stock Exchange
1486
22.55
14:44:19
London Stock Exchange
99
22.55
14:41:12
London Stock Exchange
3347
22.55
14:41:12
London Stock Exchange
1186
22.55
14:29:42
London Stock Exchange
3380
22.55
14:21:58
London Stock Exchange
3367
22.55
14:21:58
London Stock Exchange
3933
22.55
14:21:58
London Stock Exchange
2160
22.55
14:21:58
London Stock Exchange
1753
22.55
14:14:15
London Stock Exchange
4967
22.55
14:11:15
London Stock Exchange
5230
22.55
14:10:07
London Stock Exchange
1821
22.55
14:10:07
London Stock Exchange
1567
22.55
14:10:05
London Stock Exchange
1821
22.55
14:10:05
London Stock Exchange
674
22.55
14:05:00
London Stock Exchange
2562
22.55
14:05:00
London Stock Exchange
3750
22.55
13:58:23
London Stock Exchange
3290
22.55
13:10:39
London Stock Exchange
3497
22.55
13:03:33
London Stock Exchange
3723
22.55
12:57:33
London Stock Exchange
3266
22.85
12:48:51
London Stock Exchange
3282
22.85
12:48:51
London Stock Exchange
4158
22.85
12:48:51
London Stock Exchange
11445
22.85
12:48:51
London Stock Exchange
12369
22.85
12:34:18
London Stock Exchange
3352
22.75
10:48:29
London Stock Exchange
3406
22.80
10:44:10
London Stock Exchange
3320
22.80
10:44:10
London Stock Exchange
29752
22.85
10:39:57
London Stock Exchange
344
22.35
09:13:30
London Stock Exchange
448
22.50
09:12:47
London Stock Exchange
3668
22.50
09:12:47
London Stock Exchange
3974
22.50
09:01:02
London Stock Exchange
1774
22.50
08:58:52
London Stock Exchange
10538
22.50
08:58:52
London Stock Exchange
1706
22.15
08:31:33
London Stock Exchange
3825
22.00
08:20:20
London Stock Exchange
3825
22.00
08:20:20
London Stock Exchange
3471
21.95
08:04:34
London Stock Exchange
-ends-