16/01/2019 17:14:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
11:30 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:   PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 16 January 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 25,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 267.5245p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,210,406 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,789,475 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:14 E:IAT
Transaction in Own Shares
11:30 E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Jan E:IAT
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Jan E:IAT
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Park Place Energy Announces Filing of Preliminary Canadian Prospectus, and Appointment of Independent Director

Related stock quotes

Invesco Asia Trust PLC O.. 263.50 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:35
UPDATE - With Danish Advancements, ICC Gears Up for Key Role in European Supply Chain -- CFN Media
17:30
The UPS Store Ranks in Top Five of Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for Third Year
17:15
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Secures GS1 Barcodes to Support the Upcoming Commercial Launch of its Cannabis/CBD Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
17:14
Transaction in Own Shares
17:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019
17:08
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
16:59
Transaction in Own Shares
16:58
American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 17:59:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-16 18:59:47 - 2019-01-16 17:59:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY