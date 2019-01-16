16/01/2019 20:14:17

Vista Announces Commencement of Operations of Outbound Rail Transload Terminal Facility to Serve West Texas Mine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Proppants and Logistics, LLC ("Vista" or the “Company”), today announced the commencement of operations of a transload terminal facility to facilitate enhanced delivery of frac sand into the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin.  The terminal, which is located near Vista’s West Texas mine in Monahans, Texas, will allow for the efficient shipment of frac sand via railcars from the Company’s West Texas mine.

Gary Humphreys, Vista’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “There has been tremendous growth in the amount of frac sand produced in West Texas.  The related increase in truck traffic has resulted in significant congestion on the local and regional road system, which will be further pressured as additional announced production comes online.  Increased road congestion is leading to inefficiency in truck turn times, which results in higher costs for all parties, the need for more trucks and more qualified drivers.  Through the development of a transload terminal facility located very close to our West Texas mine, we will be able to deliver our products via railcar in multiple directions into key markets in the Permian.  The result will be cost savings through higher utilization of our truck fleet by lowering the distance to wellhead and – most importantly – superior reliability and surety of supply for our customers which ultimately lowers their cost.”       

About Vista Proppants and Logistics

Vista is a leading in-basin provider of frac sand solutions for oil and gas well completions in the most active oil and gas regions of the United States, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and SCOOP/STACK. The Company offers leading E&P and oilfield service companies high-quality sand that is most in demand in these basins with the cost advantages of a regional provider. Through its vertically integrated logistics network of 12 transload terminals throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and fleet of approximately 100 “last-mile” transport vehicles, Vista’s customers benefit from its unique mine-to-wellhead frac sand supply chain solutions and assured security of supply.  For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.vprop.com/.

