Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 844.646.4463 (or +1.615.247.0256 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 1855527.  The live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website, or by calling 855.859.2056 (or +1.404.537.3406 for international callers), passcode is 1855527, beginning on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time through midnight on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties.  The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Contact

Kimberly A. Green, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, 614.887.5647 or kim.green@washingtonprime.com.

