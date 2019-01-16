16/01/2019 20:19:27

YOGA $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors with Losses More than $100K of Important Deadline in First Filed Suit – YOGA

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks’ initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the “IPO”) of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed federal class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YogaWorks investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the YogaWorks class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1470.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, YogaWorks’ Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks’ studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks’ declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks’ increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale. As of December 27, 2018, YogaWorks’ stock closed at $0.44 or 92% below its IPO price of $5.50.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1470.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
10 Jan
GEN
Genmab har praesenteret ved denne konference: 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Fra..
17
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
15
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
3
INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Awarded “Best Concept Vehicle” and “Best Interior” at 2019 NAIAS By EyesOn Design
4
iSIGN Media Announces A Promissory Note Extension and Related Interest Terms
5
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Newly Appointed New Zealand CEO

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:47
EY Los Angeles Office Transformation Focuses on Flexibility, Wellness and Collaboration
20:34
SNAP LOSS UPDATE: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K in Snap, Inc. Securities to Contact firm About Jan 31 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – SNAP
20:31
Medovex Corporation Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement
20:19
YOGA $100K LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds YogaWorks, Inc. Investors with Losses More than $100K of Important Deadline in First Filed Suit – YOGA
20:14
Vista Announces Commencement of Operations of Outbound Rail Transload Terminal Facility to Serve West Texas Mine
20:12
XPO $100K LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc; Reminds Investors with Losses of More than $100K of Important Deadline – XPO
20:09
Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on February 13, 2019
20:04
LearnLaunch Accelerator Announces Open Application Call for 2019 Accelerator Demo Day, January 31st, at the Annual Across Boundaries Conference
20:04
ATUS FINAL JAN 18 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Altice USA, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – ATUS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 January 2019 21:04:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-16 22:04:04 - 2019-01-16 21:04:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY