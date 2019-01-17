Admiral Capital Group Adds Minnie Allison as Senior Asset Manager

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admiral Capital Group announced today that Minnie Allison, formerly of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and most recently Matthews Real Estate, has joined the $1.6 billion investment management firm’s Dallas, Texas office and will primarily be responsible for asset management of the firm’s real estate portfolio.

“We are very pleased to welcome Minnie to Admiral,” said Admiral co-founder and managing partner Daniel Bassichis. “She has broad real estate asset management and structured finance expertise and will bring valuable experience and perspective to our senior leadership team.”

Allison will focus on asset management across Admiral’s multifamily, office, retail and hospitality assets, and will also lend her expertise to support the firm’s acquisitions efforts.

Since inception Admiral has acquired over 12,000 multifamily units, 1.1 million square feet of office, 790,000 square feet of retail and 900 hotel rooms. Admiral also has a growing portfolio in the sports, hospitality, entertainment and education sectors, including the Fitler Club in Philadelphia, Academy Sports & Outdoors, LeagueApps, Stack Sports and a fast-casual restaurant franchising platform in Texas.

Prior to joining Admiral, Allison held various real estate and finance positions with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan. In her previous positions Allison was responsible for maintaining all client relationships, underwriting new opportunities, performing asset due diligence, and overseeing daily operations in property management. Most recently, Allison was responsible for building an asset management platform, focused on serving multifamily owners and operators. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, with emphasis in Actuarial Sciences and obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri.

“We are excited to add someone to the team that is just as passionate about our growth and success, as they are about our mission and overall approach to business,” said Bassichis.

Allison will be joining the Dallas office, which opened in October of 2018 to address Admiral’s growing real estate portfolio in the Southeast and the Southwest.

“We are very excited about the growth of the Admiral team and bringing together experienced professionals who also believe in our overall mission,” said Admiral co-founder David Robinson. “We are building a unique business that is focused on creating value for investors and also making a positive impact. Building the right team is an integral part of our success.”

