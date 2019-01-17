17/01/2019 10:02:27

Arion bank - Bank bill (ARION 190719) admitted to trading on January 18, 2019

 

 

Issuer Information

 

1

Issuer:

Arion banki hf.

2

Org. no:

581008-0150

3

LEI

RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19

 

 

 

 

Issue Information

 

4

Symbol (Ticker)

ARION 190719

5

ISIN code

IS0000030922

6

CFI code

DYZUXR

7

FISN númer

ARION BANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20190719

8

Bonds/bills:

Víxlar

9

Total issued amount

2.220.000.000 ISK

10

Total amount previously issued

0 kr.

11

Amount issued at this time

2.220.000.000 ISK

12

Denomination in CSD

20.000.000 ISK

13

Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Yes

 

 

 

 

Amortization - Cash Flow

 

14

Amortization type

Zero Coupon Bond

15

Amortization type, if other

 

16

Currency

ISK

17

Currency, if other

 

18

Issue date

January 18, 2019

19

First ordinary installment date

July 19, 2019

20

Total number of installments

1

21

Installment frequency

N/A

22

Maturity date

July 19, 2019

23

Interest rate

N/A

24

Floating interest rate, if applicable

N/A

25

Floating interest rate, if other

 

26

Premium

N/A

27

Simple/compound interest

Simple Interest

28

Simple/compound, if other

 

29

Day count convention

ACT/360

30

Day count convention, if other

 

31

Interest from date

N/A

32

First ordinary coupon date

N/A

33

Coupon frequency

N/A

34

Total number of coupon payments

N/A

35

If irregular cash flow, then how

 

36

Dirty price / clean price

Dirty Price

37

If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day?

No

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indexing

 

38

Indexed

No

39

Name of index

 

40

Daily index or monthly index

 

41

Daily index or monthly index, if other

 

42

Base index value

 

43

Index base date

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information

 

44

Call option

No

45

Put option

No

46

Convertible

No

47

Credit rating (rating agency, date)

N/A

48

Additional information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admission to Trading

 

49

Registered at CSD

Yes

50

Securities depository

Nasdaq CSD Iceland

51

Date of Application for Admission to Trading

January 17, 2019

52

Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading

January 17, 2019

53

Date of admission to trading

January 18, 2019

54

Order book ID

166743

55

Instrument subtype

Corporate Bonds

56

Market

OMX ICE DP Fixed Income

57

List population name

OMX ICE Bank Bills

58

Static volatility guards

No

59

Dynamic volatility guards

No

60

MiFIR identifier

BOND - Bonds

61

Bond type

CRPB - Corporate Bond

 

