17/01/2019

Armor Express to Highlight Mission-Ready Protective Solutions at SHOT Show 2019

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, will unveil its newest innovations in ballistic technology, carrier designs, hard armor applications, and accessory tools at the 2019 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show), in booths 31303 and 31403. Organized by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the conference is slated for January 22-25 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re excited to debut our latest protective armor advancements and look forward to engaging with end-users and our strategic partners at this year’s SHOT Show,” said Frank Cappo, Vice President, Sales. “Our new and enhanced product line-up incorporates the most cutting-edge technologies and industry best standards to better protect our customers and ensure peace of mind in all mission-critical situations. Over the past year, we have invested significant resources to innovate carrier designs, enhance our hard armor solutions and develop complete systems, many of which will be on display. Our team looks forward to meeting with our nationwide distribution, supply chain and industry partners as well as the end-users who each year, provide us with invaluable insight so we can advance technologies on their behalf.”

Visitors will see first-hand the latest designs and assortment of concealable, overt and tactical carriers second to none in the industry. These include the:

  • American Revolution Concealable Carrier – Provides maximum comfort, breathe-ability and durability. It features low-profile shoulder padding, moisture-wicking and anti-microbial material, patented Easy Grip Side Straps™ for quick donning/doffing, and is available with a fitted female carrier.

     

  • Fearless Concealable Carrier – This premium covert armor solution features a proprietary yoke design which offers comfort and concealment by masking the armor profile typically seen through the wearer’s shirt. The yoke also increases adjustability and load distribution of the ballistic armor panels.

     

  • Traverse Overt Patrol Carrier

    Easily converts from a concealable soft armor into a front zip-side opening system. This vest offers both MOLLE and Dress configurations along with optional features to meet departmental requirements. It is available in either a LEGACY or new BRAVO configuration.

     

  • Hard Core PT Carrier – A low-profile option that is adjustable in both the shoulders and waist. The vest features AE’s Dynamic Cummerbund System allowing the user to breathe and move much more efficiently. Shoulder strap geometry features enhanced ergonomics and communication channeling.

     

  • Lighthawk XT 3.0 – Now built on the widely accepted SPEAR BALCS ballistic cut, the vest provides ample coverage while maintaining a more aggressive architecture. Improved carrier technology includes an MRM Vent System, upgraded Advanced Shoulder Pads, and interchangeable cummerbund system with quick release options.

     

  • The Fearless Tactical Carrier – This adaptable and fully adjustable plate carrier provides optimal coverage without sacrificing mobility. Armor compartments can hold multiple size rifle plates and soft armor inserts. The vest features a 4-point, quick-release system that instantly drops the carrier, for reassembly in seconds.

     

  • Special Assignment Unit (SAU) Plate Carrier – The streamlined, lightweight and modular SAU is available in MOLLE or Laser Cut configuration and features a Quad Ventilation Liner (QVL) system, Advanced Shoulder Pads, optional COBRA® Alpha Quick Disconnect Cummerbund, and more.

     

  • The Fearless PC – This state-of-the-art plate carrier system features a laser cut attachment platform and can be customized with either the TUBES® or COBRA® Alpha quick release Dynamic Cummerbund systems with accessory sleeves, so the wearer can kit out just the way their mission requires.

     

  • The Active Shooter Response (ASR) Faction – A ‘one-size-fits-most’ plate carrier with an unsurpassed range of adjustment. This cost-effective solution addresses large or small agencies looking for a plate carrier that fits most common sized hard armor rifle plates, along with the widest range of body types.

    • More views of these innovations can be found here: https://bit.ly/AE_2019_New_Products.

    Armor Express will also demonstrate its most current advancements in high-performance hard armor; ballistic and non-ballistic helmets such as the VPAM-certified AMP-1 TP and AMH-2 from Busch PROtective and the new AEX35 from Armor Express, which provide extreme stopping power and lightweight capabilities; M1,R1 (rifle-rated) and S1 ballistic shields; and accessories such as the Special Response Team (SRT) Padded Battle Belt and laser cut Hard Armor Shoulder Plates (HASP).

    About Armor Express

    Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the domestic and Federal law enforcement market, U.S Military and America’s allies around the world. Through its strategic partnerships with technology innovators and its unwavering commitment to advance research & development, the Company’s customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.

