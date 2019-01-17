BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 21 January 2019 in the ISIN below.

BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

ISIN: DK0061026549 Name: BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S Volume before change: 10,163,266 shares (DKK 1,016,326,600) Change: 1,575,000 shares (DKK 157,500,000) Volume after change: 11,738,266 shares (DKK 1,173,826,600) Subscription price: DKK 206.20 Face value: DKK 100 Short name: BIAEJD Orderbook ID: 156566

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66