BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 21 January 2019 in the ISIN below.
BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).
ISIN:
DK0061026549
Name:
BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S
Volume before change:
10,163,266 shares (DKK 1,016,326,600)
Change:
1,575,000 shares (DKK 157,500,000)
Volume after change:
11,738,266 shares (DKK 1,173,826,600)
Subscription price:
DKK 206.20
Face value:
DKK 100
Short name:
BIAEJD
Orderbook ID:
156566
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66