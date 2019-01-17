17/01/2019 11:44:58

BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S – admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of the shares will take effect as per 21 January 2019 in the ISIN below. 

BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

 

ISIN:

DK0061026549

Name:

BI Erhvervsejendomme A/S

Volume before change:

10,163,266 shares (DKK 1,016,326,600)

Change:

1,575,000 shares (DKK 157,500,000)

Volume after change:

11,738,266 shares (DKK 1,173,826,600)

Subscription price:

DKK 206.20

Face value:

DKK 100

Short name:

BIAEJD

Orderbook ID:

156566

 

 

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

