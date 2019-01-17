17/01/2019 18:54:45

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews The Trade Desk CEO – ‘Connected TV is the most interesting thing happening in new media’

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of advertising technology company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) have seen a meteoric rise as the company’s revenue has risen from just over $200 million in calendar 2016 to now over $415 million in the trailing twelve-months.

But in an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of The Trade Desk Jeff Green made the message clear:  The company is growing, the total global advertising market will balloon to over $1 trillion within a decade, and connected TV is the most important trend moving forward for The Trade Desk.

In a far-ranging interview the CEO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: The Trade Desk: One-on-One CEO Interview 

