Carbon Black Receives Most Five-Star Ratings in the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions*

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud, today announced it has received 112 five-star ratings from customers in the January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions , the most of any vendor in the EDR category as of January 15, 2019.

“We take great pride in this recognition from our customers,” said Patrick Morley, Carbon Black’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this direct feedback validates our platform strategy and demonstrates our commitment to keeping our customers protected from cyberattacks. Moreover, we also believe it’s a testament to our ability to partner with our customers to support their evolving needs in the rapidly changing threat landscape.”

To receive the distinction of Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. As of January 15, 2019, Carbon Black received 189 verified reviews with an average overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 and more total reviews than any other vendor in the category.

Carbon Black customers laud the company for preventing more threats, delivering actionable insights across endpoints, and for helping them operate faster and more effectively. Additional examples of Carbon Black customer feedback include:

“Carbon Black has completely changed our approach to handling endpoint protection. We've moved from a reactive strategy of responding to virus alerts and potential breaches, to a proactive strategy of viewing blocked actions." - Systems Technician, Services industry

“Their product is clearly the strongest player in the market, which parallels their support and services." - Director of IT, Manufacturing

“CB Defense was one of the best purchases I made this past year. We used it to replace our traditional antivirus. With it we were able to have increased visibility into our environment and increased abilities over our endpoints. If you are looking to make the leap to EDR, I would recommend Carbon Black." - IT Security Analyst, Services industry

This is delivered through the CB Predictive Security Cloud™ (PSC), an extensible cloud platform that provides security and IT professionals with context important to secure their endpoints - all from a single lightweight agent.

*Reviews current as of January 15, 2019

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud. Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the CB Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black consolidates prevention, detection, response, threat hunting and managed services into a single platform with a single agent and single console, making it easier for organizations to consolidate security stacks and achieve better protection. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV) enabling customers to defend against the most advanced threats. More than 4,600 global customers, including one-third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to keep their organizations safe.

Carbon Black and CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

