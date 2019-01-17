17/01/2019 15:50:37

Cicayda Announces New eDiscovery Production Capabilities With Industry’s Fastest Production Speeds and no Additional Fees: Showcases New Solution at Legal Tech Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LegalTech), Cicayda, a leading legal technology company that combines powerful software with legal expertise, today announced new production capabilities for its cloud-based eDiscovery platform Reprise, delivering production speeds in excess of 2.4 million documents in less than 24 hours.  Cicayda’s Cloud-based eDiscovery Reprise Review solution produces documents quickly and easily, without additional charges, helping to simplify the eDiscovery document production process.

“One of the most stressful events in the eDiscovery process is production time. We attempt to reduce client stress by providing real time quality control checks, incredible production speeds, simple processes and we don’t charge extra for it, so there are no additional charges or surprises,” said Billy Hyatt, CEO of Cicayda. “We are committed to providing the most comprehensive and innovative solutions with a Discovery ecosystem for this and other cumbersome processes and will be showcasing these new production capabilities at the Legal Tech conference.”

As per the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP), a party producing electronically stored information must produce the information in a form or forms in which it is ordinarily maintained or in a reasonably usable form or forms.  

Unlike like competitive products that charge per page or by volume of gigabytes, the Cicayda eDiscovery Reprise production feature has no additional costs, and is included with the solution that will be showcased at the Legal Tech conference (Jan. 29-31, New York City).

Reprise enables lawyers, paralegals, and legal technical staff to easily conform to their ESI agreement when producing reviewed data and analyze incoming productions. The platform provides the flexibility to run a range of productions, from a single instance to rolling productions.  It features:

*Document inclusions: Include text, placeholder documents, document endorsements, natives, and a load file with a customer’s production.

*Bates Numbers & Stamping: Easily produce data that has been stamped and redacted with Bates numbers applied.

*Production Format: Able to produce PDFs with embedded text, TIFF image, or JPEGs as the ESI agreement dictates.

In addition to its cloud-based eDiscovery software solution, Cicayda offers professional services to help its clients get started with the production process.

About Cicayda

Nashville-based Cicayda was founded in 2012 by a team of legal experts to provide leading edge Cloud-based eDiscovery and legal hold technology solutions to serve the global needs of law firms and corporations.  Using a SaaS-based subscription model, the company couples its powerful legal software with legal experts to provide 24/7 service, strategy, analytics and support.  It helps clients save time and money with fast, accurate and highly scalable solutions.  For more information visit, www.cicayda.com or call 855-448-0708.

______________________________________

For more information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Cicayda

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com

