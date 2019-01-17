Cyberfort Software, Inc. (OTC: CYBF) Embeds Security in Your Digital Devices

Cybersecurity Challenges Climb with Rise of the IoT

As Much as Smart Phones and PCs, Autonomous Digital Devices Are Under Threat

CYBF Software Embeds Protection in Digital Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (Jan 8-11, 2019) in Las Vegas, the cybersecurity focus appeared to be on the Internet of Things (IoT). The proliferation of digital devices such as smart watches and home sensors connected to the internet has made the “threat landscape exponentially increase”, posing a headache for cybersecurity professionals ( https://nnw.fm/JBo1p ).

Nevertheless, many consumers are unperturbed. A study conducted by McAfee, the computer security company, found that “58% of 2,000 consumers surveyed said they don't believe that they are responsible for ensuring their personal devices are secure.” Maybe an introduction to the innovative products from Cyberfort Software, Inc. (OTC: CYBF) that incorporate Content Filtering and Ad-Blocking may change minds. Cyberfort is out to provide a digital environment in which everyone, from individuals to global corporations, can enjoy free access to data and the sharing of private information without losing their privacy and security to cyber attack. The company has set about rebranding its flagship app, Vivio, and is in talks to acquire another. It’s also aiming to be uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market this year.

The Rise of the Machines is upon us. Over the last decade, autonomous digital devices have invaded hearth and home, and public infrastructure likewise. From the “check engine” light that appears on your automobile’s dashboard to the controls that regulate the temperature of a room or the smart cameras that bill you the toll for crossing that bridge, the Internet of Things (IoT) is now part and parcel of our lives. And as these intelligent gadgets and widgets, monitors and meters have multiplied, so too have the threats to security and privacy. However, CYBF is offering the tools to combat malware and other cyber threats.

Chief among them is the Vivio App, a pioneering ad-blocking app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac ( https://nnw.fm/Cv13B ). The App already has an extensive user base of 10,000 for its iOS 10 consumer version. Vivio makes web browsing better, faster and more satisfying by blocking ads and tracking software and by content filtering. It also saves data traffic by up to 38 percent, reduces load by 58 percent and enables 30 percent faster browsing, all of which helps save battery life. Continuous ad blocking rule updates are delivered via an Intellectual Property Cloud-based autonomous engine with ad blocking tracker and malware detection filters. The company is also has a planned enterprise version which will include a range of privacy centric, data/bandwidth optimizations and permission based controls for companies to ensure the safety of devices used by their employees.

CYBF continues to pursue the acquisition of Just Content Software, a multi-functional ad blocking App currently available on iTunes ( https://nnw.fm/0Wrb8 ). The App is designed to safeguard families and business, among others, from unsafe links, adult content, phishing sites and inflammatory hate speech found on the Internet with its proprietary “Home Safe Filter” and “Business Filter” products.

In addition, Cyberfort plans to expand its financial communication program and as part of that strategy is taking steps to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market. This will represent an important milestone for CYBF and its shareholders, providing greater transparency and increased exposure to a broader investing audience.

For more information, please visit www.cyberfortsoftware.com .

Cyberfort Software, Inc.

388 Market Street, Suite 1300

San Francisco, CA 94111

Info@CyberfortSoftware.com

IR@CyberfortSoftware.com

www.CyberfortSoftware.com

Office: (415) 295 4507

Fax: (415) 295 4459