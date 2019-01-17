17/01/2019 22:25:58

Even without Kubernetes, Google Dominates Code Commits Across Cloud Native Computing Foundation Projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google dominates all code contributions made across projects of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), dwarfing all other contributors, according to analysis done via Stackalytics, an open source code analysis framework hosted by the OpenStack Foundation. Google is not only the largest contributor with 52.9% of all code commits, but it has seven times more contributions than the second largest contributor, Red Hat, with only 7.4%.

CNCF is an open source software foundation dedicated to making cloud native computing universal and sustainable. Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. Cloud native technologies enable software developers to build great products faster. CNCF projects include Kubernetes, Prometheus, Envoy and a number of others.

“Many would assume that Google’s dominance over CNCF code contributions is because of its work in Kubernetes (which originated in Google), but Stackalytics data reveals that this is not the case,” said Boris Renski, Co-Founder and CMO at Mirantis. “In fact, it is GRPC, a Google dominated distributed queuing project that is still in CNCF incubation, that has the most all-time commits from Google, with Kubernetes in second place.”

Stackalytics

is a service that collects and processes development activity data such as commits, lines of code changed, and code reviews, blueprints and makes it possible to visualize it in a convenient web dashboard. The Stackalytics dashboard makes it possible to view data by project, company, contributor, and other factors.

A careful analysis of the data shows other surprises as well. For example, Google’s third most active CNCF project, after GRPC and Kubernetes, is a little known project called Vitess, a MySQL clustering for horizontal scaling. Vitess development is virtually exclusively on the shoulders of Google (or YouTube, from which it originated) with 77% of commits.

However, while Google clearly dominates CNCF project contributions overall, Mirantis also found that individual projects are frequently driven primarily by a single company:

In fact, the only CNCF project with less than 40% dominance by a single vendor is Prometheus, originally build by SoundCloud, but in the last 6 months virtually exclusively maintained byindependents -- and Red Hat.

Stackalytics originally started as an open source project under the umbrella of the OpenStack foundation, focused exclusively on analyzing code contributions to OpenStack project. It has since expanded to encompass CNCF and a number of independent popular projects, such as Istio, Spinnaker, OpenShift and a number of others.

“Analysis can also turn up unexpected trends in company activities. For instance, when we hear about Istio, we think Google, Cisco, IBM and Red Hat," said Nick Chase, head of Technical Content at Mirantis. "What we don't hear so much about is Huawei, which in the last 6 months jumped to the 4th biggest contributor spot, ahead of both Cisco and Red Hat.”

Interested in learning more about contributions made to the CNCF projects? Check out Stackalytics here: https://stackalytics.com/

About Mirantis

Mirantis is the flexible infrastructure company harnessing open source to free application owners from operations concerns. The company employs a unique build-operate-transfer approach to deliver two distinct products:

  • Mirantis Cloud Platform, which is based on Kubernetes and OpenStack and helps services providers and enterprises run highly tunable private clouds powered by infrastructure-as-code and based on open standards.

  • Mirantis Application Platform, which is based on Spinnaker and helps enterprises adopt cloud native continuous delivery to realize cloud ROI at scale.

To date, Mirantis has helped more than 200 enterprises and service providers build and operate some of the largest open clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as Adobe, AT&T, Comcast, Reliance Jio, State Farm, STC, Vodafone, Volkswagen, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contact information:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckertflak@gmail.com

mirantis-logo-2color-rgb-tagline.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
29
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
11 Jan
DANSKE
Der er to synspunkter som er gået igen i debatten herinde de sidste par døgn.    Dansk Bank's ledel..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
3
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Significantly Expands Footprint in New England With Sale of Six STREAMWAY Systems to Yale University Ambulatory Outpatient Surgical Center
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
5
Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 CARB Approval for Low-NOx Natural Gas Fuel System with Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) for GM 6.0L Engine Applications

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:41
Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
22:35
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:34
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm
22:25
Even without Kubernetes, Google Dominates Code Commits Across Cloud Native Computing Foundation Projects
22:24
Riviera Resources Announces Closing on the Sale of Arkoma Basin Properties and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
22:23
Michigan-Based Capital Mortgage Funding Predicts Stable Interest Rates & Steady Home Purchase Activity For 2019
22:22
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends
22:13
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 23:01:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-18 00:01:23 - 2019-01-17 23:01:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY