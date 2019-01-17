17/01/2019 17:06:44

Go NAKid Offers Inspirational Stories to Help You Start the New Year with a Fresh and Honest Outlook on Life

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many people begin the New Year following through on their resolutions, Go NAKid offers a unique platform that encourages users to share life experiences and promote self-growth. The concept was created by communications professional Lisa Comfort who wanted to encourage truth, honesty and healing on a higher level.

“Experiences are present to teach us lessons and to grow from them,” Comfort said. “Over the years, I have learned that we carry a lot of baggage from one experience to the next. It is healthier for me to be able to identify the variable that makes me feel unbalanced, face my fears directly, and come up with a solid solution. Through this process, I understand that I am never alone, I am not the only one, and most importantly…there is a solution. I don’t have to be mentally or emotionally paralyzed in fear. I know that each day I wake-up, I can start anew. I wanted to provide the same opportunity to others.”

Comfort said one of the most memorable stories shared thus far Is ‘From Hooker to Hero,’ a firsthand account revealing that it’s never too late to change your life. She said another moving story is “When Your Plan A Doesn’t Work Out.”

“This story shows that in life we must be flexible,” Comfort said. “If you are stuck on one solution, the possibility of you getting your blessing is slim. You must be a visionary and CEO of your life. You must be able to envision your goal and map out several options to reach your goal. Know that your higher power has provided you unlimited options and you have the right to select/try all of them until you reach your goal. After identifying those goals and the different options to reach them, you must executive the actions. The woman in this story does just that! She realized what she was doing wasn’t getting her what she wanted, so she took control over her life. This is possible for each of us. Go NAKid!”

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.gonakid.com or follow us on social media:

https://twitter.com/GoNakiid

https://www.instagram.com/_gonakid/

https://m.facebook.com/gonakid/

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f40d93da-d9fe-4c03-951a-98b028cf2713

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
12:14
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
23
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
11 Jan
DANSKE
Der er to synspunkter som er gået igen i debatten herinde de sidste par døgn.    Dansk Bank's ledel..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
3
Adamis’ Commercial Partner Launches SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) in the US
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:43
Pluralsight Recognized as One of the 50 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
17:36
Transaction in Own Shares
17:34
Transaction in Own Shares
17:30
Fossil Group Enters Agreement To Sell Select Smartwatch Technology To Google
17:18
Correction: American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2018 Distributions
17:17
“Champions of Justice” Panel to Discuss Current Challenges Facing the U.S. Legal System in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
17:07
Holding(s) in Company
17:06
Go NAKid Offers Inspirational Stories to Help You Start the New Year with a Fresh and Honest Outlook on Life
17:05
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of First Data Corporation (FDC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FDC Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 18:00:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-17 19:00:04 - 2019-01-17 18:00:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY