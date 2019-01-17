GoCannaGlobal - GOIG- to Form Hemp/Cannabis Advisory Board; Robert Hoban Esq., Leading Cannabis Industry Expert, to Head Board

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GoIP Global Inc. (otcpink: GOIG) announced today that as the company pursues specific opportunities in the Cannabis, Hemp and CBD space, it has begun to assemble a board of leading industry experts to advise and expedite these initiatives. Mr. Robert Hoban Esq., a leading industry expert, will be heading the Advisory Board.

Mr. Ike Sutton, CEO of GoCannaGlobal, stated, “Having gotten to know Robert, and being appreciative of his expertise and experience in the world of Cannabis and Hemp, I’m extremely excited to have him lead our advisory team, as well help us on our international licensing initiatives. I will be announcing several additional board members shortly.”

As previously, announced, the Company is changing its name to GoCannaGlobal Corporation and is creating a new web site www.gocannaglobal.com. Regarding the audits, the process is underway and will be completed as soon as possible.

About Robert Hoban

Robert Hoban is the President and CEO of Hoban Law Group. Since 2009, HLG has been the nation's premier full service 'cannabusiness' law firm, with offices in 13 states in the U.S. HLG also operates HLG Global, which is a global cannabis consulting and legal firm, with a presence in 10 international locations. Mr. Hoban has been honored with a variety of professional accolades, and is recognized nationally as an AV® Preeminent™ (Martindale.com) rated attorney and seasoned full-service commercial practitioner. Beginning in 2008, Bob successfully assisted in opening several of Denver's first marijuana dispensaries. In 2010, he won the landmark Cannamart case, which led the Colorado's groundbreaking commercial cannabis regulatory system in 2011. He is largely responsible for the creation and growth of the CBD industry due to the legal strategies, litigation matters, and policy efforts that he has developed for HLG clients. Mr. Hoban is known as a cannabis industry dealmaker. Because of its focus on business matters, HLG has represented the cannabis industry's titans for nearly a decade and it sits at the center of the world's largest cannabis industry network. Mr. Hoban is a leading cannabis industry expert, who has transcended the practice of law and is regularly involved in U.S.-based and international cannabis industry M&A transactions. Bob also worked as a cannabis policy professor at the University of Denver, where he taught cannabis policy courses in Colorado and across the globe, and has crafted regulations/laws for dozens of countries across the U.S., Asia, the E.U., and Latin America.

About GoCannaGlobal

GoCannaGlobal will engage in acquiring Hemp and Cannabis cultivation & export licenses, offering top tier management and developing partnerships for supply chain sales, and worldwide logistics pipelines. For more information, see www.gocannaglobal.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of GoIP Global, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. GoIP Global, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of GoIP Global, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. GoIP Global, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond GoIP Global, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in GoIP Global, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by GoIP Global, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, GoIP Global, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, GoIP Global, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match GoIP Global, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. GoIP Global, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

GoIP Global Inc.

info@goip-global.com