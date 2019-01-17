17/01/2019 20:34:17

John Carona Presented the 2018 Deloitte Entrepreneur Summit Bootstrap Award

Dallas, TX, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Carona, chairman and CEO of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was presented with the inaugural Deloitte Entrepreneur Summit Bootstrap Award during the recent celebration at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The Deloitte Entrepreneur Summit, presented by Deloitte Private, hosted exclusive attendees including successful business owners, leading investor groups, senior executives, industry specialists, and M&A professionals in a unique networking event. The event offered guests the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with investor groups, access to panel discussions, and the chance to hear special guest speaker, Rick Reilly, author, screenwriter, and member of the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame. 

“Deloitte is proud to present John and Associa with the inaugural Deloitte Entrepreneur Summit Bootstrap Award,” stated Phil Colaco, global leader of Deloitte Corporate Finance. “The Bootstrap Award was created to honor those business owners whose companies truly embody the entrepreneurial mindset – built from the ground up and continually deliver outstanding results for their clients, colleagues, communities, and investors.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

