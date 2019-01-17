17/01/2019 15:07:45

LoCorr Funds Adds New Sub-adviser to Dynamic Equity Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds is pleased to announce the addition of Pasadena-based First Quadrant as a sub-adviser to the LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund. First Quadrant, founded in 1988 with $20B AUM1, employs a multi-factor, quantitative approach to construct a diversified portfolio of U.S. and international equities.

Launched in 2013, the LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund takes long and short global equity positions, and seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility, compared to traditional broad-based equity indices. First Quadrant will join forces with two experienced, research-driven investment managers in the Fund, Billings Capital Management and Kettle Hill Capital Management.

“We believe First Quadrant’s investment strategy is highly complementary to the two existing sub-advisers in the Fund,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “Kettle Hill uses an opportunistic investment approach and focuses primarily on the small cap market with low market exposure. Billings constructs a concentrated portfolio of stocks across the market capitalization spectrum and adheres to a long-term investment approach, while typically having high net exposure to the market. The addition of First Quadrant will provide a complementary balance to the two existing investment strategies.”

As part of their strategy to help make the Dynamic Equity Fund one of the most competitive multi-manager investment solutions of its type in the industry, LoCorr announced a fee reduction to the fund in October 2018. At that time, the management fee was reduced to 1.50%, and the expense cap was reduced by 0.91%.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies. Founded on the belief that nontraditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help to increase returns in portfolios, LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, but also aim to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN.

Media Contact: Kristen Anderson, Marketing & Communications, 952.767.6908

As of 12/31/18. Dynamic Equity Fund gross expense ratio: Class A, 2.51%; Class C, 3.26%; Class I, 2.26%. Net expense ratio: Class A, 2.48%; Class C, 3.23%; Class I, 2.23%. Expense cap: Class A, 2.24%; Class C, 2.99%; Class I, 1.99%. The Fund’s expense cap listed here includes the 12b-1 distribution and/or servicing fees per share class, but excludes taxes, interest, brokerage commissions, expenses incurred in connection with any merger or reorganization, indirect expenses, expenses of other investment companies in which the Fund may invest, or extraordinary expenses such as litigation and inclusive of organizational cost incurred prior to the commencement of operations will not exceed 1.99%/ daily average net assets attributable to each class of the Fund, as stated above, net of contractual waiver through April 30, 2020. Net expense ratios are as of a fund’s most recent prospectus and were applicable to investors.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1.855.LCFUNDS, or visiting www.LoCorrFunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in foreign investments and foreign currencies which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. The Fund may make short sales of securities, which involves the risk that losses may exceed the original amount invested. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in small - and medium-capitalization companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. ETF investments are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, the cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in ETFs and may be higher than other mutual funds that invest directly in stocks and bonds. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the ETF.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Correlation measures how much the returns of two investments move together over time. One cannot invest directly in an index.

The LoCorr Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. © 2019 LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds | 687 Excelsior Boulevard | Excelsior, MN 55331 | Phone: 952.767.6900 | www.LoCorrFunds.com

