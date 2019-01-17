Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity European Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity European Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 16-01-2019 was:

237.98p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.