Net Asset Value(s)

Related content Total Voting Rights Issue of Equity Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Special Values PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 16-01-2019 was:

240.72p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.