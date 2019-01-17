17/01/2019 07:00:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 16-01-2019 was:

142.93p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.    

