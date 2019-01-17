New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA

BofA Securities Europe SA has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 18th of January, 2019. From this date BofA Securities Europe SA is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID will be MLEX.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196.

Nasdaq