17/01/2019 15:19:17

New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA

BofA Securities Europe SA has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 18th of January, 2019. From this date BofA Securities Europe SA is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID will be MLEX.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196.

Nasdaq

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
12:14
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
11 Jan
DANSKE
Der er to synspunkter som er gået igen i debatten herinde de sidste par døgn.    Dansk Bank's ledel..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
3
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Secures GS1 Barcodes to Support the Upcoming Commercial Launch of its Cannabis/CBD Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
4
Adamis’ Commercial Partner Launches SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) in the US
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:50
Cicayda Announces New eDiscovery Production Capabilities With Industry’s Fastest Production Speeds and no Additional Fees: Showcases New Solution at Legal Tech Conference
15:40
Pre-stabilisation notice Commerzbank € 150mn Tap 2034
15:31
Sanford Heisler Sharp Files $60 Million Amended Complaint Against Columbia University and Former Dean Thomas Harford Alleging Sexual Harassment and Retaliation
15:30
TC Transcontinental Packaging is breaking the recycling barrier for multilayer flexible film pouches with one of the first commercialized 100% recyclable pouch with barrier!
15:22
Command Alkon’s COMMANDassurance Named One of Construtech’s Top Products of 2019
15:19
New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:14
Six Six Five Energy, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update
15:13
Old National offers assistance to those impacted by government shutdown
15:07
LoCorr Funds Adds New Sub-adviser to Dynamic Equity Fund

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 16:12:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-17 17:12:19 - 2019-01-17 16:12:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY