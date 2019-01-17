17/01/2019 15:13:55

Old National offers assistance to those impacted by government shutdown

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National announced its plan to offer assistance to clients, community members and associates in the wake of the federal government shutdown.

Furloughed government employees and employees of federal contractors impacted by the government shutdown can apply for a 90-day, no-fee, interest-free loan of up to $1500.

Clients who are furloughed can call the Old National Bank Client Care Centers at 800-731-2265 or visit its banking centers, for assistance with the following:

  • Consumer Loan/Line payment extensions

  • Mortgage Loan payment extensions

  • Refunds of overdraft or monthly maintenance fees on consumer accounts

  • Waiver of monthly consumer checking service charges

  • Waiver of early withdrawal fees for non-IRA CDs

In addition, ONB continues to explore ways it can provide support and assistance for clients and members of the community.

“As a community bank, helping those in need is a top priority,” said Jim Sandgren, President & COO. “The continuing government shutdown is impacting more than 100,000 citizens across Old National’s footprint, and we are pleased to offer this assistance for those experiencing challenges.”

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.5 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2018 and proforma for the KleinBank partnership), it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Schoettlin

Old National Bank

(812) 465-7269 / (812) 319-2711

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com

