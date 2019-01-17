EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018
London, January 16
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
Rank
Company
Sector
Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 4.0
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
| 3.3
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 3.0
|4
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
| 2.8
|5
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
| 2.7
|6
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 2.7
|7
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|United Kingdom
| 2.6
|8
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
| 2.6
|9
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
| 2.6
|10
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
| 2.5
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.5
|12
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
| 2.5
|13
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
| 2.4
|14
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
| 2.4
|15
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
| 2.4
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.4
|17
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
| 2.4
|18
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
| 2.4
|19
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|20
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
| 2.3
|21
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 2.2
|22
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
| 2.2
|23
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
| 2.1
|24
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
| 2.1
|25
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
| 2.1
|26
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
| 2.0
|27
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
| 1.9
|28
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
| 1.9
|29
|Cirrus Logic
|Technology
|United States
| 1.9
|30
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
| 1.9
|31
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
| 1.8
|32
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
| 1.7
|33
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
| 1.7
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
| 1.7
|35
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
| 1.7
|36
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
| 1.6
|37
|Halliburton
|Oil & Gas
|United States
| 1.5
|38
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
| 1.4
|39
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 1.4
|40
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
| 1.2
|Total equity investments
|88.8
|Cash and other net assets
|11.2
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|32.3
|Asia Pacific
|17.9
|Japan
|16.6
|United Kingdom
|10.4
|United States
|9.3
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|11.2
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 December 2018
| % of Net Assets
|Financials
|20.6
|Health Care
|16.2
|Telecommunications
|12.7
|Oil & Gas
|12.4
|Industrials
|9.2
|Consumer Services
|9.1
|Technology
|4.5
|Consumer Goods
|4.1
|Cash and other net assets
|11.2
|100.0
As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £131,788,000.
17 January 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF