17/01/2019 07:00:00

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018

PR Newswire

London, January 16

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

      % of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.3
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.2
3TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.7
4NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.7
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.5
6Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.4
7INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
8GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.9
9ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
10TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
11Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.9
12E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.8
13Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.8
14ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.7
15Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.7
16Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.6
17Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.6
18PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.6
19Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 2.6
20SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.6
21GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.5
22BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.5
23BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
24GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.5
25OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.5
26RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.5
27AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.3
28BayerHealth CareGermany 2.3
29IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.3
30CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
31MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.1
32LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.1
33DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
34Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.0
35OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.0
36MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.0
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.1
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 0.8
Total equity investments99.6
       Cash and other net assets0.4
Net assets100.0

 

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

 

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018% of Net Assets
Germany19.3
France19.1
Scandinavia15.9
Benelux13.8
Southern Europe13.7
Switzerland10.1
Ireland5.0
Poland2.7
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018% of Net Assets
Health Care19.7
Financials18.8
Industrials16.2
Consumer Services10.4
Oil & Gas10.0
Technology8.9
Consumer Goods6.6
Telecommunications6.2
Utilities2.8
Cash and other net assets0.4
100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £354,906,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
10 Jan
VELO
Skulle der være debattører, der gad at sætte sig ind i den økonomiske og forskningsmæssige udvikling..
19
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
10 Jan
VWS
Den 7/11 nedjusterede Vestas cashflow til >100 mill, det er nu opjusteret med baggrund i højt ordre ..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
2
Willis Towers Watson selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, recognizing commitment to advancing women in the workplace
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
4
Adamis’ Commercial Partner Launches SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) in the US
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:13
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
SKT's plan regarding Media business
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 December 2018
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 08:28:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-17 09:28:49 - 2019-01-17 08:28:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY