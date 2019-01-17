Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record Growth Ending 2018 at $847,000,000 in Total Assets

Total Assets up 20%

Net Loans up 40%

Deposits up 31%

Non-Interest Income up 151%

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM) (“PBAM”), parent company of CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Total Assets were $847,000,000 at December 31, 2018, a 26% increase of $176,000,000 over Total Assets at December 31, 2017. The asset growth reflects record Loan growth of 40% up $196,000,000 during 2018 to $688,000,000 and a 31% increase in Deposits up $163,000,000 to $696,000,000 for the year. Credit quality remains outstanding with no loans past due more than 30 days. Non-Interest Income was a record $2,315,000 for 2018, up 151% and Net Interest Income increased 30% year over year to $29,250,000. Net interest margin was a healthy 4.52% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

“2018 was a transformational year for our company” said Thomas V. Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM and CEO of the Bank. “Our team members executed brilliantly on implementing our accelerated organic growth plans. The previously announced strategy involved investing in great people as they became available in the markets we serve. Adding great people to an existing team of great people has proven to be a winning formula for us. We ended the year with 60% more employees than at the beginning of 2018. We appreciate the support of our customers and shareholders who make our continued success possible.”

The increase in loans resulted in a significant increase in Loan Loss Reserve, $1,731,000, up 244%. The increase in personnel and related support expenses resulted in a 60% increase in Non-interest Expenses for 2018. Together these investments partially offset the significant increase in Net Interest Income resulting in Net Income for 2018 of $4,706,000, up 21% at the Bank level. These same factors impacted PBAM’s Net Income of $4,137,000 and fully-diluted EPS of $0.81.

Rick L Sowers, who joined as President of the Bank in early 2018, said “Our ability to build client relationships based on superior solutions and mutual trust is a factor of attracting and retaining great people. It is our talented team members who drive our growth in quality client relationships through superior client service, producing positive financial results for our shareholders. It’s a privilege to be a part of the leadership of this team.”

“During the year we rebranded as CalPrivate Bank, reflecting our commitment to establish ourselves as the leading concierge bank in coastal Southern California. We hired key senior executives, including Bob Llorens as Chief Lending Officer and Pete Cifelli as Orange County Market President. We also received approval from the FDIC for a new branch in South Bay Los Angeles (El Segundo, CA) which opened on January fourth 2019. In mid-year we added 13 new hires to our SBA team, who closed $53,000,000 in SBA loans in less than 6 months impressively impacting Non-interest income,” added Mr. Sowers.

Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of PBAM and the Bank noted, “We are very pleased with the growth in 2018 and the successful execution of our organic investment plan. We anticipated that there would be significant initial expenses related to the talented people we hired and that this year’s earnings would also be impacted by increased provisions to our loan loss reserve related to the expanded loan portfolio. Our credit quality and capital ratios remained strong. We are encouraged by the growth across all offices in 2018, the success of the Beverly Hills office started in 2017 and the future potential of the Bank driven by the exceptional team management has assembled.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, South Bay LA and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank, as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited) Common shares outstanding at period-end 5,052,793 5,047,093 5,008,627 5,700 0 % 44,166 1 % Book value per common share $ 16.49 $ 16.23 $ 15.88 $ 0.26 2 % $ 0.61 4 % Tangible book value per common share $ 16.32 $ 16.07 $ 15.79 $ 0.25 2 % $ 0.53 3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS (%): Return on average assets (annualized) 0.52 % 0.62 % -0.07 % -0.09 % -15 % 0.59 % -860 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.03 % 5.35 % -0.55 % -0.33 % -6 % 5.58 % -1019 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 5.08 % 5.41 % -0.55 % -0.32 % -6 % 5.64 % -1017 % Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.35 % 3.92 % 0.17 % 4 % 0.60 % 15 % Net interest spread 4.45 % 4.28 % 3.87 % 0.17 % 4 % 0.58 % 15 % Efficiency ratio 74.43 % 75.80 % 64.98 % -1.37 % -2 % 9.45 % 15 % Noninterest expense / average assets 3.47 % 3.57 % 2.54 % -0.10 % -3 % 0.93 % 36 % CAPITAL RATIOS (%): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.39 % 11.51 % 12.11 % -1.12 % -10 % -1.72 % -14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.36 % 13.01 % 14.80 % -1.65 % -13 % -3.44 % -23 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.36 % 13.01 % 14.80 % -1.65 % -13 % -3.44 % -23 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.25 % 13.90 % 15.71 % -1.65 % -12 % -3.46 % -22 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.74 % 10.83 % 11.78 % -1.08 % -10 % -2.04 % -17 % December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y CREDIT QUALITY PROFILE AND METRICS: December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) Total Loans ($000s) 694,531 582,292 497,152 112,239 19 % 197,379 40 % 30-89 day past due loans ($000s) - - 1,424 - NM (1,424 ) -100 % 90+ day past due loans ($000s) - - - - NM - NM nonaccrual loans ($000s) - - 1,586 - NM (1,586 ) -100 % NPAs / Assets (%) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.24 % - NM (0 ) -100 % NPLs / loans & REO (%) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.32 % - NM (0 ) -100 % Net chargeoffs ($000s) 0 0 0 - NM - NM NCOs / avg loans (annualized) (%) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % - NM - NM Reserve ratio (%) 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.91 % -0.03 % -3 % (0 ) -1 % Reserve coverage ratio (%) NM NM 285 % NM NM NM NM December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION ($000s) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) Real estate - investor owned 270,582 213,139 189,355 57,443 27 % 81,227 43 % Real estate - owner occupied 86,216 86,216 62,657 - 0 % 23,559 38 % Real estate - multifamily 62,388 62,811 56,500 (423 ) -1 % 5,888 10 % Real estate - single family 59,685 63,906 48,362 (4,221 ) -7 % 11,323 23 % Commercial business 180,602 124,770 113,218 55,832 45 % 67,384 60 % Land and construction 24,679 22,640 24,679 2,039 9 % - 0 % Consumer 5,255 5,967 1,734 (712 ) -12 % 3,521 203 % Other - - - - NM - NM Total loans held for investment 689,407 579,449 496,505 109,958 19 % 192,902 39 % Loans held for sale 5,124 2,843 647 2,281 NM 4,477 692 % Total loans, including loans held for sale 694,531 582,292 497,152 112,239 19 % 197,379 40 % Allowance for loan losses (6,252 ) (5,389 ) (4,521 ) (863 ) 16 % (1,731 ) 38 % Net loans 688,279 576,903 492,631 111,376 19 % 195,648 40 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION ($000S) Non interest bearing DDA 226,119 180,657 162,049 45,462 25 % 64,070 40 % Interest bearing DDA 21,079 16,481 16,373 4,598 28 % 4,706 29 % Savings & MMA 344,776 294,600 295,075 50,176 17 % 49,701 17 % Retail CD 7,651 6,461 6,035 1,190 18 % 1,616 27 % Jumbo CD 96,838 50,920 53,651 45,918 90 % 43,187 80 % Total deposits 696,463 549,119 533,183 147,344 27 % 163,280 31 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y BALANCE SHEET December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s) Assets Cash and due from banks 24,120 24,273 15,128 (153 ) -1 % 8,992 59 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 18,984 33,061 87,401 (14,077 ) -43 % (68,417 ) -78 % 43,104 57,334 102,529 (14,230 ) -25 % (59,425 ) -58 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 2,751 2,749 2,997 2 0 % (246 ) -8 % Investment securities available for sale 98,186 99,217 61,568 (1,031 ) -1 % 36,618 59 % Investment securities held to maturity - - - Loans 694,531 582,292 497,152 112,239 19 % 197,379 40 % Allowance for loan losses (6,252 ) (5,389 ) (4,521 ) (863 ) 16 % (1,731 ) 38 % 688,279 576,903 492,631 111,376 19 % 195,648 40 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,310 2,889 2,295 421 15 % 1,015 44 % Premises and equipment, net 2,223 2,067 1,530 156 8 % 693 45 % Goodwill - - - - NM - NM Other intangible assets 884 789 487 95 12 % 397 82 % Deferred tax asset/liability 4,767 4,852 4,233 (85 ) -2 % 534 13 % Accrued interest receivable 2,531 851 1,811 1,680 197 % 720 40 % Other assets 1,119 2,311 1,164 (1,192 ) -52 % (45 ) -4 % 847,154 749,962 671,245 97,192 13 % 175,909 26 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing 226,119 180,657 162,049 45,462 25 % 64,070 40 % Interest Bearing 470,344 368,462 371,134 101,882 28 % 99,210 27 % Total Deposits 696,463 549,119 533,183 147,344 27 % 163,280 31 % FHLB Borrowings 55,000 107,000 50,000 (52,000 ) -49 % 5,000 10 % Other borrowings 7,909 7,906 7,896 3 0 % 13 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,461 4,046 645 415 10 % 3,816 592 % 763,833 668,071 591,724 95,762 14 % 172,109 29 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 58,373 58,242 57,857 131 0 % 516 1 % Additional paid-in capital 2,863 2,791 2,569 72 3 % 294 11 % Retained earnings 23,365 22,318 19,265 1,047 5 % 4,100 21 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,280 ) (1,460 ) (170 ) 180 -12 % (1,110 ) 653 % 83,321 81,891 79,521 1,430 2 % 3,800 5 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 847,154 749,962 671,245 97,192 13 % 175,909 26 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31, 2018 For the year ended Y-o-Y INCOME STATEMENT December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s, except per share data) Interest Income Loans 30,219 23,401 6,818 29 % Investment securities 2,699 923 1,776 192 % Deposits in other financial institutions 704 666 38 6 % 33,622 24,990 8,632 35 % Interest Expense Deposits 2,405 1,523 882 58 % Borrowings 1,967 962 1,005 104 % 4,372 2,485 1,887 76 % Net interest income 29,250 22,505 6,745 30 % Provision for credit losses 1,731 503 1,228 244 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,519 22,002 5,517 25 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 258 249 9 4 % Net gain on sale of loans & leases 1,670 311 1,359 437 % Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (13 ) 8 (21 ) -263 % Other noninterest income 400 356 44 12 % 2,315 924 1,391 151 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 15,943 9,616 6,327 66 % Occupancy and equipment 2,310 1,637 673 41 % Data processing 1,902 1,093 809 74 % Professional services 1,248 873 375 43 % Other expenses 2,582 1,787 795 44 % 23,985 15,006 8,979 60 % Income before provision for income tax 5,849 7,921 (2,072 ) -26 % Provision for income tax 1,712 4,496 (2,784 ) -62 % Net income 4,137 3,425 712 21 % Net income available to common shareholders 4,073 3,395 678 20 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 0.10 14 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 0.09 12 % Average shares outstanding 4,959,314 4,697,526 261,788 6 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,136,987 4,804,496 332,491 7 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 For the three months ended Q-o-Q Y-o-Y INCOME STATEMENT December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 change ($) change (%) change ($) change (%) (unaudited - in $000s, except per share data) Interest Income Loans 9,459 7,772 6,241 1,687 22 % 3,218 52 % Investment securities 747 698 321 49 7 % 426 133 % Deposits in other financial institutions 127 174 214 (47 ) -27 % (87 ) -41 % 10,333 8,644 6,776 1,689 20 % 3,557 52 % Interest Expense Deposits 860 592 429 268 45 % 431 100 % Borrowings 710 582 267 128 22 % 443 166 % 1,570 1,174 696 396 34 % 874 126 % Net interest income 8,763 7,470 6,080 1,293 17 % 2,683 44 % Provision for credit losses 863 496 300 367 74 % 563 188 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,900 6,974 5,780 926 13 % 2,120 37 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 96 90 72 6 7 % 24 33 % Net gain on sale of loans & leases 410 749 73 (339 ) -45 % 337 NM Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (13 ) (6 ) - (7 ) 117 % (13 ) NM Other noninterest income 68 83 26 (15 ) -18 % 42 162 % 561 916 171 (355 ) -39 % 390 228 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 4,741 4,269 2,581 472 11 % 2,160 84 % Occupancy and equipment 620 610 458 10 2 % 162 35 % Data processing 541 487 260 54 11 % 281 108 % Professional services 350 288 217 62 22 % 133 61 % Other expenses 688 703 546 (15 ) -2 % 142 26 % 6,940 6,357 4,062 583 9 % 2,878 71 % Income before provision for income tax 1,521 1,533 1,889 (12 ) -1 % (368 ) -19 % Provision for income tax 474 435 1,999 39 9 % (1,525 ) -76 % Net income 1,047 1,098 (110 ) (51 ) -5 % 1,157 -1052 % Net income available to common shareholders 1,025 1,081 (109 ) (56 ) -5 % 1,134 -1040 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) -5 % $ 0.23 -1051 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) -6 % $ 0.22 -1096 % Average shares outstanding 4,970,090 4,967,905 4,948,981 2,185 0 % 21,109 0 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,147,858 5,087,829 5,071,375 60,029 1 % 76,483 2 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average Average Average Average Average Average RATE AND YIELD TABLE Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate (unaudited - in $000s) Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions 24,810 127 2.03 % 36,585 174 1.89 % 78,516 214 1.08 % Investment securities 102,746 747 2.88 % 103,618 698 2.67 % 54,751 321 2.33 % Loans 640,963 9,459 5.85 % 541,049 7,772 5.70 % 481,667 6,241 5.14 % Total interest-earning assets 768,519 10,333 5.33 % 681,252 8,644 5.03 % 614,934 6,776 4.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,752 24,817 18,781 Total Assets 793,271 706,069 633,715 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts 17,890 9 0.20 % 15,649 8 0.20 % 13,469 7 0.21 % Money market 306,361 530 0.69 % 277,216 394 0.56 % 279,626 302 0.43 % Savings deposits 6,385 4 0.25 % 5,580 4 0.28 % 5,230 3 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 70,416 317 1.79 % 56,743 186 1.30 % 53,685 116 0.86 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 401,052 860 0.85 % 355,188 592 0.66 % 352,010 428 0.48 % FHLB advances 97,918 605 2.45 % 83,978 478 2.26 % 50,000 163 1.29 % Other borrowings 7,907 105 5.27 % 7,904 104 5.22 % 7,894 104 5.23 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 105,825 710 2.66 % 91,882 582 2.51 % 57,894 267 1.83 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 199,588 173,335 140,454 Total Funding Sources 706,465 1,570 0.88 % 620,405 1,174 0.75 % 550,358 695 0.50 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,200 4,300 3,623 Shareholders' equity 82,606 81,364 79,734 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 793,271 706,069 633,715 Net interest spread 4.45 % 4.28 % 3.87 % Net interest income 8,763 7,470 6,081 Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.35 % 3.92 %