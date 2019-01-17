17/01/2019 12:00:00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Record Annual Earnings

Related content
03 Jan - 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Ea..
13 Dec - 
Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program
01 Nov - 
Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $25.6 million ($0.72 per diluted share) compared to net income of $8.3 million ($0.34 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and net income of $29.2 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2018.  The previous quarter’s pre-tax results included $2.0 million of recovered interest and $0.6 million in merger expenses.  The third quarter’s net income excluding the after-tax impact of these items would have been $28.2 million or $0.79 per diluted share. The prior year’s fourth quarter results included $1.8 million in post-tax merger expenses and $5.6 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of the deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction of the corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that became effective at the end of 2017.  The combined impact of those items in the prior year’s fourth quarter resulted in a reduction to quarterly earnings per share of approximately $0.30 per share.

Net income for the full year 2018 was a record $100.9 million ($2.82 per diluted share).  The results for 2018 include the effect of merger expenses associated with the acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (“WashingtonFirst”) totaling $11.8 million and $2.4 million in recovered interest income from previously acquired credit impaired loans.  The additional merger expenses, net of the interest recoveries, resulted in an after tax reduction to earnings per share of approximately $0.19 per share for full-year 2018.  Net income for 2017, which includes the additional income tax expense and merger expenses, was $53.2 million ($2.20 per share).  These items reduced the prior year’s earnings per share by approximately $0.33 per share.

“Last year was a banner year for our organization,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2018 we successfully completed the acquisition of WashingtonFirst, expanded our presence throughout Greater Washington, and marked our 150th anniversary. And, we achieved solid core growth in a competitive marketplace. We are well positioned for 2019.”

The results of operations from the January 1, 2018, acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares are included in the Company’s consolidated results of operations for 2018.  At the acquisition date, WashingtonFirst had assets of $2.1 billion, loans of $1.7 billion and deposits of $1.6 billion.  Cost savings as a result of the synergies from the combination of the two institutions will continue to be realized into the first half of 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights: 

  • Post-acquisition loan growth momentum remained strong during the quarter.  Compared to the post-acquisition combined portfolio at the beginning of 2018, the loan portfolio has experienced 9% growth. Overall, total loans increased 52% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of strong organic growth and the WashingtonFirst acquisition.

     

  • The bank achieved 6% post-acquisition growth in total deposits in a competitive marketplace and a dynamic interest rate environment.

     

  • The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.57% compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2018.  Excluding the recovered interest on an acquired credit impaired loan the net interest margin would have been 3.60% for the third quarter of 2018.

     

  • Fourth quarter results reflected an annualized return on average assets of 1.25% and annualized return on average equity of 9.70%.  The fourth quarter of 2017 results, which included the impact of the pre-tax merger expenses in addition to the income tax expense recognized as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed at the end of 2017, reflected a return on average assets of 0.61% and a return on average equity of 5.82%.

  • The Non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.78% for the current quarter compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 49.27% for the third quarter of 2018.  The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2018, excluding the previously mentioned interest recoveries, was 50.48%.

Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2018, total assets amounted to $8.2 billion compared to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily the result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst’s $2.1 billion of assets. Total loans at December 31, 2018, were $6.6 billion compared to $4.3 billion at December 31, 2017.  Post-acquisition asset growth has been primarily the result of net loan growth in 2018.

Tangible common equity totaled $728 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $484 million at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.23% compared to 9.04% at December 31, 2017.  The initial impact on tangible common equity of the growth in intangible assets associated with the WashingtonFirst acquisition has been substantially offset during 2018 by increased net earnings.  The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.27%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.91%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.07% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51% at December 31, 2018.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.55% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2017, as a result of the growth in the loan portfolio.  Non-performing loans totaled $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2017, and $33.3 million at September 30, 2018. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude non-performing loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition.

Net loan charge-offs/recoveries were not significant for the fourth quarter of 2018 or the fourth quarter of 2017.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.81% of outstanding loans and 149% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018, compared to 1.05% of outstanding loans and 154% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to outstanding loans ratio is the result of the accounting for credit losses on the loans acquired in the WashingtonFirst acquisition, as any incurred credit losses have been embedded in the determination of the fair values of those loans. 

Income Statement Review

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 52% to $66.1 million compared to $43.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 as average loans increased 52% primarily as a result of the WashingtonFirst acquisition and, to a lesser extent, the Company’s organic loan growth. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.57% compared to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2017 of 3.57%.  Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the acquisition had a 12 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the current period. This favorable margin impact was offset by approximately 5 basis points as a result of the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on tax-advantaged investments.

The provision for loan losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they matured under their original lending arrangements during the fourth quarter of 2018.  

Non-interest income increased 14% to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.  The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the impact of increased mortgage banking activities, income from wealth management activities and credit related fees.

Non-interest expenses increased 22% to $42.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The prior year’s quarter included $2.9 million in merger expenses.  Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses increased 33% compared to fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased compensation and benefit costs, occupancy and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition.  The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 55.69% for the fourth quarter of 2017, as a result of the growth in net interest income.

Net interest income for the year ended 2018 increased 54%, compared to 2017, due to the combination of the acquisition and organic loan growth. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the net interest margin was 3.60% compared to 3.55% for the prior year. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes $2.4 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans.  This amount compares to interest recoveries of $1.1 million for 2017.   Excluding these recoveries, the net interest margin would have been 3.58% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.53% for the year ended December 31, 2017.  The amortization of the fair value adjustments is estimated to be 13 basis points on an annual basis.  This favorable margin effect was partially offset by the impact that the current year’s reduction in the tax rate had on the tax-advantaged securities in the investment portfolio, which adversely affected the margin by 5 basis points.  

The provision for loan losses was $9.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $3.0 million for 2017. The increase in the provision reflects the organic growth in the loan portfolio year over year in addition to the impact of acquired loans being re-underwritten as they reached maturity under their original lending arrangements and cease to be accounted for as acquired loans. 

Non-interest income was $61.0 million for 2018, compared to $51.2 million for 2017.  The year ended December 31, 2018, included gains of $0.2 million on sales of investment securities compared to $1.3 million in 2017.  Excluding these gains, non-interest income increased 22% compared to the prior year period primarily due to increases in mortgage banking activities, wealth management income and BOLI insurance mortality proceeds. Mortgage lending operations acquired as part of the WashingtonFirst transaction has resulted in significant growth in mortgage banking income for the year ended December 31, 2018. 

Non-interest expenses increased 39% to $179.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $129.1 million for the prior year period.  Excluding merger expense from both years in addition to the prior year’s prepayment penalties on the early pay-off of high rate FHLB advances, the year-over-year increase in non-interest expense was 36%.  The majority of the increase was in compensation and benefit costs, occupancy costs and other operational expenses as a result of the acquisition of WashingtonFirst.  The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 50.87% for 2018 compared to 54.59% for 2017 as a direct result of the growth in net interest income.  Excluding the interest recoveries the non-GAAP efficiency ratio for 2018 was 51.24% compared to 55.34% for 2017.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include: reported net income excluding intangible asset amortization, merger related expenses and the loss on the FHLB redemption from non-interest expense; non-interest income excluding securities gains (losses); and tax-equivalent net interest income, which adjusts the interest earned on tax-advantaged loans and tax-exempt investment securities to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes. Because the adjustments made to derive non-GAAP financial measures can vary from period to period, the Company’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in comparing period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 P.M. (ET).  A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at AR.  Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary.  Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call.  An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) January 31, 2019.  A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10127438.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the Greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.

For additional information or questions, please contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

Sandy Spring Bancorp

17801 Georgia Avenue

Olney, Maryland 20832

1-800-399-5919 

Email:  DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com 

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com 

Web site: www.sandyspringbank.com 

Media Contact:

Jen Schell

301-570-8331

jschell@sandyspringbank.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this news release and in the conference call regarding this news release.  These forward-looking statements may include: statements of goals, intentions, earnings expectations, and other expectations; estimates of risks and of future costs and benefits; assessments of probable loan losses; assessments of market risk; and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project” and other similar words and expressions.  Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.  Sandy Spring Bancorp does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.  Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Sandy Spring Bancorp anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties.  Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports.  Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

              

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

              
               
  Three Months Ended    Twelve Months Ended   
  December 31, %  December 31, % 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  

2018

  2017 Change   

2018

  2017 Change 

Results of Operations:

              
Net interest income 

$

66,145

 $43,492 52% 

$

260,445

 $168,768 54%
Provision for loan losses  

3,403

  527 n.m   

9,023

  2,977 n.m 
Non-interest income  

14,030

  12,294 14   

61,049

  51,243 19 
Non-interest expenses  

42,667

  35,059 22   

179,783

  129,099 39 
Income before income taxes  

34,105

  20,200 69   

132,688

  87,935 51 
Net income  

25,566

  8,267 n.m   

100,864

  53,209 90 
               
Pre-tax pre-provision income 

$

37,508

 $23,647 59  

$

153,477

 $95,164 61 
               
Return on average assets  

1.25

%

 0.61%    

1.27

%

 1.02%  
Return on average common equity  

9.70

%

 5.82%    

9.84

%

 9.66%  
Net interest margin  

3.57

%

 3.57%    

3.60

%

 3.55%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  (1)  

53.22

%

 62.85%    

55.92

%

 58.68%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  (1)  

51.78

%

 55.69%    

50.87

%

 54.59%  
               

Per share data:

              
Basic net income 

$

0.72

 $0.34 112% 

$

2.82

 $2.20 28%
Diluted net income 

$

0.72

 $0.34 112  

$

2.82

 $2.20 28 
Average fully diluted shares  

35,747,478

  24,228,471 48   

35,728,146

  24,207,728 48 
Dividends declared per share 

$

0.28

 $0.26 8  

$

1.10

 $1.04 6 
Book value per share  

30.06

  23.50 28   

30.06

  23.50 28 
Tangible book value per share  

20.48

  20.18 1   

20.48

  20.18 1 
Outstanding shares  

35,530,734

  23,996,293 48   

35,530,734

  23,996,293 48 
               

Financial Condition at period-end:

              
Investment securities 

$

1,010,724

 $775,025 30% 

$

1,010,724

 $775,025 30%
Loans  

6,573,014

  4,314,248 52   

6,573,014

  4,314,248 52 
Interest-earning assets  

7,640,978

  5,155,928 48   

7,640,978

  5,155,928 48 
Assets  

8,243,272

  5,446,675 51   

8,243,272

  5,446,675 51 
Deposits  

5,914,880

  3,963,662 49   

5,914,880

  3,963,662 49 
Interest-bearing liabilities  

5,378,026

  3,584,462 50   

5,378,026

  3,584,462 50 
Stockholders' equity  

1,067,903

  563,816 89   

1,067,903

  563,816 89 
               

Capital ratios:

              
Tier 1 leverage  (4)  

9.51

%

 9.24%    

9.51

% 9.24%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  (4)  

11.07

%

 10.84%    

11.07

% 10.84%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets  (4)  

12.27

%

 11.85%    

12.27

% 11.85%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  (4)  

10.91

%

 10.84%    

10.91

% 10.84%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  (2)  

9.23

%

 9.04%    

9.23

% 9.04%  
Average equity to average assets  

12.90

%

 10.54%    

12.87

% 10.51%  
               

Credit quality ratios:

              
Allowance for loan losses to loans  

0.81

%

 1.05%    

0.81

% 1.05%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  

0.55

%

 0.68%    

0.55

% 0.68%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  

0.46

%

 0.58%    

0.46

% 0.58%  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  

148.51

%

 154.20%    

148.51

% 154.20%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  (3)  

0.02

%

 0.02%    

0.01

% 0.04%  
               
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.   
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense;  
securities gains (losses) from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income.  See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.   
(2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets   
and other comprehensive gains (losses).  See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.          
(3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.            
(4) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

        

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

        
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

  

2018

   2017   

2018

   2017 

Pre-tax pre-provision income:

        
Net income 

$

25,566

  $8,267  

$

100,864

  $53,209 
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger expenses  

-

   2,920   

11,766

   4,252 
Income taxes  

8,539

   11,933   

31,824

   34,726 
Provision for loan losses  

3,403

   527   

9,023

   2,977 
Pre-tax pre-provision income 

$

37,508

  $23,647  

$

153,477

  $95,164 
         

Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:

        
Non-interest expenses 

$

  42,667

  $35,059  

$

  179,783

  $129,099 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income 

$

80,175

  $55,786  

$

321,494

  $220,011 
         

Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis

  

53.22

%

  62.85%  

55.92

%

  58.68%
         
         

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:

        
Non-interest expenses 

$

42,667

  $35,059  

$

179,783

  $129,099 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  

540

   25   

2,162

   101 
Loss on FHLB Redemption  

-

   -   

-

   1,275 
Merger expenses  

-

   2,920   

11,766

   4,252 
Non-interest expenses -  as adjusted 

$

42,127

  $32,114  

$

165,855

  $123,471 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income 

$

80,175

  $55,786  

$

321,494

  $220,011 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  

1,232

   1,874   

4,715

   7,459 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Securities gains (losses)  

45

   (2)  

190

   1,273 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted 

$

81,362

  $57,662  

$

326,019

  $226,197 
         

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis

  

51.78

%

  55.69%  

50.87

%

  54.59%
         

Supplemental Non-GAAP Performance Measurements:

        
Net income - GAAP 

$

25,566

  $8,267  

$

100,864

  $53,209 
Add: Merger expenses - net of tax  

-

   1,755   

8,692

   2,556 
Less: Acquisition fair value marks - net of tax  

1,716

   12   

7,493

   77 
Add: Incremental impact of revaluation of deferred tax assets  

-

   5,544   

-

   5,544 
Net income - Non-GAAP 

$

23,850

  $15,554  

$

102,063

  $61,232 

 

        
Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP 

$

0.67

  $0.64  

$

2.86

  $2.53 
Return on average assets - Non-GAAP  

1.17

%

  1.15%  

1.28

%

  1.17%
Return on average common equity - Non-GAAP  

9.05

%

  10.95%  

9.96

%

  11.11%
         

Tangible common equity ratio:

        
Total stockholders' equity 

$

1,067,903

  $563,816  

$

1,067,903

  $563,816 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  

15,754

   6,857   

15,754

   6,857 
Goodwill  

(346,130

)

  (85,768)  

(346,130

)

  (85,768)
Other intangible assets, net  

(9,788

)

  (580)  

(9,788

)

  (580)
Tangible common equity 

$

727,739

  $484,325  

$

727,739

  $484,325 
         
Total assets 

$

8,243,272

  $5,446,675  

$

8,243,272

  $5,446,675 
Goodwill  

(346,130

)

  (85,768)  

(346,130

)

  (85,768)
Other intangible assets, net  

(9,788

)

  (580)  

(9,788

)

  (580)
Tangible assets 

$

7,887,354

  $5,360,327  

$

7,887,354

  $5,360,327 
         

Tangible common equity ratio

  

9.23

%

  9.04%  

9.23

%

  9.04%
         
Outstanding common shares  

35,530,734

   23,996,293   

35,530,734

   23,996,293 
Tangible book value per common share 

$

20.48

  $20.18  

$

20.48

  $20.18 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION  - UNAUDITED

    
     
  

December 31,

 December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

  

2018

   2017 

Assets

    
Cash and due from banks 

$

67,014

  $55,693 
Federal funds sold  

609

   2,845 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  

33,858

   53,962 
Cash and cash equivalents  

101,481

   112,500 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  

22,773

   9,848 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  

937,335

   729,507 
Other equity securities  

73,389

   45,518 
Total loans  

6,573,014

   4,314,248 
Less: allowance for loan losses  

(53,486

)

  (45,257)
Net loans  

6,519,528

   4,268,991 
Premises and equipment, net  

61,942

   54,761 
Other real estate owned  

1,584

   2,253 
Accrued interest receivable  

24,609

   15,480 
Goodwill  

346,130

   85,768 
Other intangible assets, net  

9,788

   580 
Other assets  

144,713

   121,469 

Total assets

 

$

8,243,272

  $5,446,675 
     

Liabilities

    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 

$

1,750,319

  $1,264,392 
Interest-bearing deposits  

4,164,561

   2,699,270 
Total deposits  

5,914,880

   3,963,662 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  

327,429

   119,359 
Advances from FHLB  

848,611

   765,833 
Subordinated debentures  

37,425

   - 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  

47,024

   34,005 
Total liabilities  

7,175,369

   4,882,859 
     

Stockholders' Equity

    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding    
35,530,734 and 23,996,293 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively  

35,531

   23,996 
Additional paid in capital  

606,573

   168,188 
Retained earnings  

441,553

   378,489 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  

(15,754

)

  (6,857)
Total stockholders' equity  

1,067,903

   563,816 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

8,243,272

  $5,446,675 
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

        

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

      
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  

2018

  2017   

2018

  2017

Interest Income:

        
Interest and fees on loans 

$

78,081

 $45,230  

$

293,131

 $172,091
Interest on loans held for sale  

262

  6   

1,245

  279
Interest on deposits with banks  

222

  121   

1,304

  410
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable  

5,219

  3,309   

20,516

  13,881
Exempt from federal income taxes  

1,820

  2,001   

7,855

  8,111
Interest on federal funds sold  

3

  9   

31

  27
Total interest income  

85,607

  50,676   

324,082

  194,799

Interest Expense:

        
Interest on deposits  

12,556

  4,044   

39,139

  13,256
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  

570

  99   

1,169

  337
Interest on advances from FHLB  

5,851

  3,041   

21,408

  12,426
Interest on subordinated debt  

485

  -   

1,921

  12
Total interest expense  

19,462

  7,184   

63,637

  26,031

Net interest income

  

66,145

  43,492   

260,445

  168,768
Provision for loan losses  

3,403

  527   

9,023

  2,977
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  

62,742

  42,965   

251,422

  165,791

Non-interest Income:

        
Investment securities gains (losses)  

45

  (2)  

190

  1,273
Service charges on deposit accounts  

2,459

  2,177   

9,324

  8,298
Mortgage banking activities  

1,130

  654   

7,073

  2,734
Wealth management income  

5,492

  5,054   

21,284

  19,146
Insurance agency commissions  

1,138

  1,307   

6,158

  6,231
Income from bank owned life insurance  

663

  595   

4,327

  2,403
Bank card fees  

1,368

  1,218   

5,567

  4,827
Other income  

1,735

  1,291   

7,126

  6,331
Total non-interest income  

14,030

  12,294   

61,049

  51,243

Non-interest Expenses:

        
Salaries and employee benefits  

23,934

  18,607   

96,998

  73,132
Occupancy expense of premises  

4,413

  3,146   

18,352

  13,053
Equipment expenses  

2,426

  1,802   

9,335

  7,015
Marketing  

1,061

  896   

3,924

  3,119
Outside data services  

1,763

  1,441   

6,603

  5,486
FDIC insurance  

1,255

  827   

5,095

  3,305
Amortization of intangible assets  

540

  25   

2,162

  101
Merger expenses  

-

  2,920   

11,766

  4,252
Other expenses  

7,275

  5,395   

25,548

  19,636
Total non-interest expenses  

42,667

  35,059   

179,783

  129,099
Income before income taxes  

34,105

  20,200   

132,688

  87,935
Income tax expense  

8,539

  11,933   

31,824

  34,726

Net income

 

$

25,566

 $8,267  

$

100,864

 $53,209
         

Net Income Per Share Amounts:

        
Basic net income per share 

$

0.72

 $0.34  

$

2.82

 $2.20
Diluted net income per share 

$

0.72

 $0.34  

$

2.82

 $2.20
Dividends declared per share 

$

0.28

 $0.26  

$

1.10

 $1.04

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

                

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

              
                 
   

2018

   2017 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Q4

 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Profitability for the Quarter:

                
Tax-equivalent interest income 

$

86,839

  $85,595  $79,774  $76,589  $52,550  $51,477  $50,477  $47,754 
Interest expense  

19,462

   16,783   14,779   12,613   7,184   6,892   6,250   5,705 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  

67,377

   68,812   64,995   63,976   45,366   44,585   44,227   42,049 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  

1,232

   1,221   1,177   1,085   1,874   1,888   1,901   1,796 
Provision for loan losses  

3,403

   1,890   1,733   1,997   527   934   1,322   194 
Non-interest income  

14,030

   15,033   14,868   17,118   12,294   12,746   13,571   12,632 
Non-interest expenses  

42,667

   42,393   45,082   49,641   35,059   31,191   32,868   29,981 
Income before income taxes  

34,105

   38,341   31,871   28,371   20,200   23,318   21,707   22,710 
Income tax expense  

8,539

   9,107   7,472   6,706   11,933   8,229   6,966   7,598 
Net income 

$

25,566

  $29,234  $24,399  $21,665  $8,267  $15,089  $14,741  $15,112 

Financial Performance:

                
Pre-tax pre-provision income 

$

37,508

  $40,811  $35,832  $39,326  $23,647  $24,597  $24,016  $22,904 
Return on average assets  

1.25

%

  1.45%  1.23%  1.12%  0.61%  1.13%  1.14%  1.20%
Return on average common equity  

9.70

%

  11.26%  9.66%  8.70%  5.82%  10.74%  10.80%  11.45%
Net interest margin  

3.57

%

  3.71%  3.56%  3.58%  3.57%  3.54%  3.60%  3.51%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)  

53.22

%

  51.31%  57.29%  62.04%  62.85%  56.26%  58.80%  56.69%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)  

51.78

%

  49.27%  52.98%  49.54%  55.69%  53.76%  54.10%  54.78%

Per Share Data:

                
Basic net income per share 

$

0.72

  $0.82  $0.68  $0.61  $0.34  $0.62  $0.61  $0.63 
Diluted net income per share 

$

0.72

  $0.82  $0.68  $0.61  $0.34  $0.62  $0.61  $0.63 
Average fully diluted shares  

35,747,478

   35,744,085   35,743,927   35,683,542   24,228,471   24,223,004   24,262,745   24,158,566 
Dividends declared per common share 

$

0.28

  $0.28  $0.28  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26 

Non-interest Income:

                
Securities gains (losses) 

$

45

  $82  $-  $63  $(2) $-  $1,273  $2 
Service charges on deposit accounts  

2,459

   2,316   2,290   2,259   2,177   2,140   2,017   1,964 
Mortgage banking activities  

1,130

   1,672   2,064   2,207   654   632   840   608 
Wealth management income  

5,492

   5,344   5,387   5,061   5,054   4,864   4,744   4,484 
Insurance agency commissions  

1,138

   2,016   1,180   1,824   1,307   1,950   1,222   1,752 
Income from bank owned life insurance  

663

   663   670   2,331   595   609   605   594 
Bank card fees  

1,368

   1,436   1,393   1,370   1,218   1,211   1,253   1,145 
Other income  

1,735

   1,504   1,884   2,003   1,291   1,340   1,617   2,083 

Total Non-interest Income

 

$

14,030

  $15,033  $14,868  $17,118  $12,294  $12,746  $13,571  $12,632 

Non-interest Expense:

                
Salaries and employee benefits 

$

23,934

  $24,488  $24,664  $23,912  $18,607  $18,442  $18,282  $17,801 
Occupancy expense of premises  

4,413

   4,355   4,642   4,942   3,146   3,294   3,211   3,402 
Equipment expenses  

2,426

   2,441   2,243   2,225   1,802   1,722   1,767   1,724 
Marketing  

1,061

   770   945   1,148   896   784   776   663 
Outside data services  

1,763

   1,736   1,707   1,397   1,441   1,286   1,367   1,392 
FDIC insurance  

1,255

   1,257   1,390   1,193   827   850   823   805 
Amortization of intangible assets  

540

   540   541   541   25   25   25   26 
Merger expenses  

-

   580   2,228   8,958   2,920   345   987   - 
Professional fees  

1,966

   1,351   1,699   1,040   1,439   1,053   1,045   955 
Other real estate owned expenses  

47

   36   41   38   14   4   (6)  5 
Other expenses  

5,262

   4,839   4,982   4,247   3,942   3,386   4,591   3,208 

Total Non-interest Expense

 

$

42,667

  $42,393  $45,082  $49,641  $35,059  $31,191  $32,868  $29,981 
                 
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger expenses and loss on FHLB redemption from non-interest expense;
securities gains (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income.  See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

                

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

              
                 
   

2018

   2017 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Q4

 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Balance Sheets at Quarter End:

                
Residential mortgage loans 

$

1,228,247

  $1,181,427  $1,106,674  $992,287  $921,435  $882,890  $871,766  $848,814 
Residential construction loans  

186,785

   188,779   197,372   215,445   176,687   171,814   169,901   170,285 
Commercial AD&C loans  

681,201

   631,589   609,266   564,871   292,443   295,222   314,259   309,350 
Commercial investor real estate loans  

1,958,395

   1,924,397   1,923,827   1,928,439   1,112,710   1,104,669   1,069,988   979,410 
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans  

1,202,903

   1,201,673   1,184,421   1,174,739   857,196   831,461   797,629   772,443 
Commercial business loans  

797,644

   738,083   702,939   652,797   497,948   451,667   451,570   457,216 
Consumer loans  

517,839

   523,011   525,574   532,973   455,829   456,395   458,058   455,478 
Total loans  

6,573,014

   6,388,959   6,250,073   6,061,551   4,314,248   4,194,118   4,133,171   3,992,996 
Allowance for loan losses  

(53,486

)

  (50,409)  (48,493)  (46,931)  (45,257)  (44,924)  (45,079)  (43,861)
Loans held for sale  

22,773

   31,581   40,000   28,486   9,848   7,084   5,743   17,717 
Investment securities  

1,010,724

   992,797   1,017,274   1,040,339   775,025   795,922   821,491   855,707 
Interest-earning assets  

7,640,978

   7,428,534   7,532,664   7,285,731   5,155,928   5,049,229   4,988,704   4,919,927 
Total assets  

8,243,272

   8,034,565   8,152,600   7,894,918   5,446,675   5,334,788   5,270,521   5,201,164 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  

1,750,319

   1,902,537   1,910,690   1,767,523   1,264,392   1,312,710   1,302,536   1,234,505 
Total deposits  

5,914,880

   5,898,394   5,837,826   5,627,206   3,963,662   3,955,792   3,885,445   3,799,198 
Customer repurchase agreements  

137,429

   142,669   139,647   149,323   119,359   146,569   127,312   141,244 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  

5,378,026

   5,042,431   5,168,055   5,057,645   3,584,462   3,422,568   3,380,221   3,380,937 
Total stockholders' equity  

1,067,903

   1,042,716   1,026,349   1,014,608   563,816   564,480   554,683   544,261 

Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:

                
Residential mortgage loans 

$

1,188,135

  $1,122,946  $1,034,062  $1,117,478  $903,660  $880,782  $860,081  $847,896 
Residential construction loans  

202,710

   215,578   223,171   193,327   171,239   172,921   169,130   157,152 
Commercial AD&C loans  

647,115

   632,354   576,076   582,876   289,737   291,569   302,924   310,325 
Commercial investor real estate loans  

1,936,936

   1,905,427   1,924,759   1,988,340   1,114,960   1,090,641   1,010,389   945,080 
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans  

1,196,506

   1,190,865   1,184,409   940,065   842,642   808,802   776,279   774,964 
Commercial business loans  

751,769

   700,791   666,280   657,372   454,330   459,779   454,724   462,444 
Consumer loans  

522,453

   524,605   531,965   538,198   458,378   457,526   461,672   458,162 
Total loans  

6,445,624

   6,292,566   6,140,722   6,017,656   4,234,946   4,162,020   4,035,199   3,956,023 
Loans held for sale  

21,923

   29,939   25,403   35,768   5,862   7,093   7,077   7,402 
Investment securities  

986,146

   996,365   1,028,306   1,062,325   780,522   813,179   842,837   818,287 
Interest-earning assets  

7,495,353

   7,372,536   7,311,272   7,212,878   5,061,075   5,019,133   4,922,389   4,829,208 
Total assets  

8,105,492

   7,986,525   7,926,735   7,841,611   5,346,625   5,297,368   5,202,398   5,111,698 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  

1,766,672

   1,822,931   1,796,644   1,651,258   1,322,157   1,293,470   1,251,396   1,159,715 
Total deposits  

5,822,580

   5,783,992   5,657,420   5,489,715   3,991,936   3,916,657   3,810,180   3,673,731 
Customer repurchase agreements  

146,637

   139,809   148,539   136,694   139,125   133,145   132,552   128,485 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  

5,230,254

   5,076,717   5,058,016   5,116,904   3,419,669   3,407,279   3,360,128   3,375,002 
Total stockholders' equity  

1,045,378

   1,030,167   1,013,081   1,010,106   563,506   557,282   547,229   535,308 

Financial Measures:

                
Average equity to average assets  

12.90

%

  12.90%  12.78%  12.88%  10.54%  10.52%  10.52%  10.47%
Investment securities to earning assets  

13.23

%

  13.36%  13.50%  14.28%  15.03%  15.76%  16.47%  17.39%
Loans to earning assets  

86.02

%

  86.01%  82.97%  83.20%  83.68%  83.06%  82.85%  81.16%
Loans to assets  

79.74

%

  79.52%  76.66%  76.78%  79.21%  78.62%  78.42%  76.77%
Loans to deposits  

111.13

%

  108.32%  107.06%  107.72%  108.85%  106.02%  106.38%  105.10%

Capital Measures:

                
Tier 1 leverage  (1)  

9.51

%

  9.46%  9.27%  9.21%  9.24%  9.28%  9.26%  9.26%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  (1)  

11.07

%

  11.18%  11.01%  11.08%  10.84%  10.99%  10.96%  11.02%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets  (1)  

12.27

%

  12.38%  12.19%  12.27%  11.85%  12.01%  12.00%  12.06%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  (1)  

10.91

%

  11.02%  10.85%  10.92%  10.84%  10.99%  10.96%  11.02%
Book value per share 

$

30.06

  $29.35  $28.90  $28.61  $23.50  $23.53  $23.13  $22.74 
Outstanding shares  

35,530,734

   35,521,541   35,511,943   35,463,269   23,996,293   23,990,370   23,983,997   23,930,165 
(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2018                

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

                

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

              
                 
   

2018

   2017 

(Dollars in thousands)

 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

Non-Performing Assets:

                
Loans 90 days past due:                
Commercial business 

$

49

  $150  $6  $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial AD&C  

-

   1,261   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Commercial investor real estate  

-

   -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Commercial owner occupied real estate  

-

   13   112   -   -   -   424   - 
Consumer  

219

   563   -   126   -   1   4   - 
Residential real estate:                  
Residential mortgage  

221

   -   -   -   225   225   -   232 
Residential construction  

-

   -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Total loans 90 days past due  

489

   1,987   118   126   225   226   428   232 
Non-accrual loans:                
Commercial business  

7,086

   6,352   6,883   6,634   6,703   6,091   6,807   4,849 
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial AD&C  

3,306

   136   136   136   136   137   137   137 
Commercial investor real estate  

5,355

   5,861   5,878   5,813   5,575   5,589   6,934   7,970 
Commercial owner occupied real estate  

4,234

   3,352   3,440   3,524   3,582   5,012   4,926   5,106 
Consumer  

4,107

   4,098   4,298   3,244   2,967   3,152   3,111   3,058 
Residential real estate:                  
Residential mortgage  

9,336

   9,134   6,251   7,063   7,196   7,345   7,101   6,908 
Residential construction  

159

   163   168   174   177   182   187   189 
Total non-accrual loans  

33,583

   29,096   27,054   26,588   26,336   27,508   29,203   28,217 
Total restructured loans - accruing  

1,942

   2,224   1,663   2,678   2,788   2,471   2,569   2,409 
Total non-performing loans  

36,014

   33,307   28,835   29,392   29,349   30,205   32,200   30,858 
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)  

1,584

   2,118   2,361   2,761   2,253   1,448   1,460   1,294 
Total non-performing assets 

$

37,598

  $35,425  $31,196  $32,153  $31,602  $31,653  $33,660  $32,152 
                 
  For the Quarter Ended,
  December 31, September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

  2018   2018   2018   2018   2017   2017   2017   2017 

Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:

                
Balance at beginning of period 

$

29,096

  $27,054  $26,588  $26,336  $27,508  $29,203  $28,217  $29,211 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO  

-

   -   -   (289)  (888)  (411)  (175)  (113)
Non-accrual balances charged-off  

(360

)

  (91)  (144)  (411)  (446)  (1,127)  (179)  (391)
Net payments or draws  

(1,126

)

  (1,777)  (1,635)  (357)  (1,707)  (1,869)  (1,804)  (1,382)
Loans placed on non-accrual  

5,973

   4,193   2,245   1,309   2,504   1,712   3,144   1,461 
Non-accrual loans brought current  

-

   (283)  -   -   (635)  -   -   (569)
Balance at end of period 

$

33,583

  $29,096  $27,054  $26,588  $26,336  $27,508  $29,203  $28,217 
  

 

                

Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses:

 

 

                
Balance at beginning of period 

$

50,409

  $48,493  $46,931  $45,257  $44,924  $45,079  $43,861  $44,067 
Provision for loan losses  

3,403

   1,890   1,733   1,997   527   934   1,322   194 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                  
Commercial business  

(9

)

  (49)  (73)  322   48   1,029   107   260 
Commercial real estate:                  
Commercial AD&C  

-

   -   -   (62)  -   -   (103)  - 
Commercial investor real estate  

109

   (49)  (8)  (8)  (8)  (10)  (78)  (5)
Commercial owner occupied real estate  

-

   -   -   -   243   5   -   - 
Consumer  

45

   85   244   99   (71)  103   189   167 
Residential real estate:                  
Residential mortgage  

183

   (11)  13   (22)  (12)  (32)  (3)  (16)
Residential construction  

(2

)

  (2)  (5)  (6)  (6)  (6)  (8)  (6)
Net charge-offs  

326

   (26)  171   323   194   1,089   104   400 
Balance at end of period 

$

53,486

  $50,409  $48,493  $46,931  $45,257  $44,924  $45,079  $43,861 
                 

Asset Quality Ratios:

                
Non-performing loans to total loans  

0.55

%

  0.52%  0.46%  0.48%  0.68%  0.72%  0.78%  0.77%
Non-performing assets to total assets  

0.46

%

  0.44%  0.38%  0.41%  0.58%  0.59%  0.64%  0.62%
Allowance for loan losses to loans  

0.81

%

  0.79%  0.78%  0.77%  1.05%  1.07%  1.09%  1.10%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  

148.51

%

  151.35%  168.17%  159.67%  154.20%  148.73%  140.00%  142.14%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  

0.02

%

  0.00%  0.01%  0.02%  0.02%  0.10%  0.01%  0.04%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

             

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

        
               
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
     

2018

        2017    
      

Annualized

      Annualized 
  

Average

  

(1)

  

Average

  Average  (1)  Average 

(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)

 

Balances

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

  Balances Interest Yield/Rate 

Assets

              
Residential mortgage loans 

$

1,188,135

  

$

11,348

  

3.82

%

 $903,660  $7,997  3.54%
Residential construction loans  

202,710

   

2,086

  

4.08

   171,239   1,636  3.79 
Total mortgage loans  

1,390,845

   

13,434

  

3.86

   1,074,899   9,633  3.58 
Commercial AD&C loans  

647,115

   

9,466

  

5.80

   289,737   3,718  5.09 
Commercial investor real estate loans  

1,936,936

   

24,301

  

4.98

   1,114,960   12,580  4.48 
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans  

1,196,506

   

14,661

  

4.86

   842,642   10,258  4.83 
Commercial business loans  

751,769

   

10,447

  

5.51

   454,330   5,264  4.60 
Total commercial loans  

4,532,326

   

58,875

  

5.15

   2,701,669   31,820  4.67 
Consumer loans  

522,453

   

6,258

  

4.75

   458,378   4,438  3.88 
  Total loans (2)  

6,445,624

   

78,567

  

4.84

   4,234,946   45,891  4.31 
Loans held for sale  

21,923

   

262

  

4.78

   5,862   6  0.38 
Taxable securities  

728,560

   

5,471

  

3.00

   489,020   3,428  2.80 
Tax-exempt securities (3)  

257,586

   

2,314

  

3.59

   291,502   3,095  4.25 
Total investment securities  

986,146

   

7,785

  

3.16

   780,522   6,523  3.34 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  

40,864

   

222

  

2.16

   36,904   121  1.30 
Federal funds sold  

796

   

3

  

1.51

   2,841   9  1.21 
  Total interest-earning assets  

7,495,353

   

86,839

  

4.60

   5,061,075   52,550  4.13 
               
Less:  allowance for loan losses  

(51,302

)

       (45,247)     
Cash and due from banks  

64,866

        50,489      
Premises and equipment, net  

62,219

        54,741      
Other assets  

534,356

        225,567      

Total assets

 

$

8,105,492

       $5,346,625      
               

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

              
Interest-bearing demand deposits 

$

695,762

   

226

  

0.13

%

 $625,502   135  0.09%
Regular savings deposits  

334,593

   

82

  

0.10

   323,367   53  0.07 
Money market savings deposits  

1,601,050

   

5,691

  

1.41

   1,027,365   1,698  0.66 
Time deposits  

1,424,503

   

6,557

  

1.83

   693,545   2,158  1.23 
Total interest-bearing deposits  

4,055,908

   

12,556

  

1.23

   2,669,779   4,044  0.60 
Other borrowings  

214,278

   

570

  

1.06

   139,125   99  0.28 
Advances from FHLB  

922,620

   

5,851

  

2.52

   610,765   3,041  1.98 
Subordinated debentures  

37,448

   

485

  

5.18

   -   -  - 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  

5,230,254

   

19,462

  

1.48

   3,419,669   7,184  0.83 
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  

1,766,672

        1,322,157      
Other liabilities  

63,188

        41,293      
Stockholders' equity  

1,045,378

        563,506      

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

8,105,492

       $5,346,625      
               
Net interest income and spread   

$

67,377

  

3.12

%

   $45,366  3.30%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    

1,232

        1,874    
Net interest income   

$

66,145

       $43,492    
               
Interest income/earning assets     

4.60

%

     4.13%
Interest expense/earning assets     

1.03

      0.56 
  Net interest margin     

3.57

%

     3.57%
               
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% and 39.88% for 2018 and 2017 respectively. The annualized  
  taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.2 million and $1.9 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively.   
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.              
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.            

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

             

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

        
               
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
     

2018

        2017    
      

  Annualized

        Annualized 
  

Average

   (1)  

Average

  Average   (1)  Average 

(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)

 

Balances

 

Interest

 

Yield/Rate

  Balances Interest Yield/Rate 

Assets

              
Residential mortgage loans 

$

1,115,869

  

$

41,628

  

3.73

%

 $873,278  $30,648  3.51%
Residential construction loans  

208,741

   

8,289

  

3.97

   167,664   6,292  3.75 
Total mortgage loans  

1,324,610

   

49,917

  

3.77

   1,040,942   36,940  3.55 
Commercial AD&C loans  

609,844

   

35,058

  

5.75

   298,563   14,844  4.97 
Commercial investor real estate loans  

1,938,633

   

96,125

  

4.96

   1,040,871   46,558  4.47 
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans  

1,128,836

   

53,712

  

4.76

   800,879   38,759  4.84 
Commercial business loans  

694,330

   

36,499

  

5.26

   457,802   20,585  4.50 
Total commercial loans  

4,371,643

   

221,394

  

5.06

   2,598,115   120,746  4.65 
Consumer loans  

529,249

   

23,568

  

4.45

   458,931   16,934  3.72 
  Total loans (2)  

6,225,502

   

294,879

  

4.74

   4,097,988   174,620  4.26 
Loans held for sale  

28,225

   

1,245

  

4.41

   6,855   279  4.06 
Taxable securities  

736,054

   

21,362

  

2.90

   517,375   14,372  2.78 
Tax-exempt securities (3)  

281,962

   

9,976

  

3.54

   296,226   12,550  4.24 
Total investment securities  

1,018,016

   

31,338

  

3.08

   813,601   26,922  3.31 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  

74,956

   

1,304

  

1.74

   37,728   410  1.09 
Federal funds sold  

2,151

   

31

  

1.42

   2,581   27  1.03 
Total interest-earning assets  

7,348,850

   

328,797

  

4.47

   4,958,753   202,258  4.08 
               
Less:  allowance for loan losses  

(48,483

)

       (44,557)     
Cash and due from banks  

68,183

        48,765      
Premises and equipment, net  

61,686

        53,947      
Other assets  

535,278

       