17/01/2019 00:54:50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL

Related content
15 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky,..
15 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
14 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LL..

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Markel Corporation (“Markel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  MKL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Markel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 6, 2018, Markel disclosed that it had been contacted by U.S. and Bermuda authorities on November 30, 2018 regarding “loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Markel. 

Following this news, Markel’s stock price fell $99.70 per share, or 8.69%, to close at $1,048.23 per share on December 7, 2018. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:54 MKL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
15 Jan MKL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL and SNAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Jan W
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of W, MKL and SNAP
14 Jan W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Jan MKL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Markel Corporation (MKL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019
13 Jan MKL
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Markel Corporation (MKL) and Encourages MKL Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Dec MKL
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)
12 Dec PFE
Report: Developing Opportunities within Pfizer, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Cloudera, Markel, and QTS Realty Trust — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
07 Dec MKL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Markel Corporation (MKL) 
02 Nov FB
Report: Developing Opportunities within Markel, Blackbaud, American Financial Group, Public Storage, Facebook, and Allison Transmission — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces New $59 Million IXIARO® Supply Contract with US Government
2
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
3
Investor Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigates Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors of Snap Inc. (SNAP)
4
Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 EPA Approval for Propane Engine with HD-OBD
5
SNAP CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Reminds Snap, Inc. Shareholders Who Incurred Losses In Excess of $50,000 Of An Important January 31, 2019 Deadline In Pending Lawsuit - SNAP

Related stock quotes

Markel Corporation 1,049.40 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:16
Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 CARB Approval for Low-NOx Natural Gas Fuel System with Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) for GM 6.0L Engine Applications
01:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
00:54
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
00:36
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record Growth Ending 2018 at $847,000,000 in Total Assets
00:32
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
00:11
Trelleborg Presents its Recently Expanded Healthcare & Medical Capabilities at MD&M West
16 Jan
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
16 Jan
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 
16 Jan
Steelcase to Issue $450.0 Million of Senior Notes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 01:39:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-17 02:39:07 - 2019-01-17 01:39:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY