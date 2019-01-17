17/01/2019 22:41:05

Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.   

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1.         Election of each of the following fifteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):

 

Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 # % # %
Peter J. Bissonnette19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02
Adrian I. Burns19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02
Christy Clark19,917,866 >99.99 100 <>
Richard R. Green19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02
Gregg Keating19,917,938 >99.99 28 <>
Michael W. O’Brien19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02
Paul K. Pew19,917,938 >99.99 28 <>
Jeffrey C. Royer19,917,938 >99.99 28 <>
Bradley S. Shaw19,917,937 >99.99 29 <>
JR Shaw19,913,898 99.98 4,068 0.02
Mike Sievert19,917,938 >99.99 28 <>
JC Sparkman19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02
Carl E. Vogel19,917,938 >99.99 28 <>
Sheila C. Weatherill19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02
Willard H. Yuill19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02
        

2.         Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

 

Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 # % # %
 19,874,745 >99.99 101 <>
        

3.         Approval of the Corporation’s amended and restated RSU/PSU Plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

 

Votes For

 

Votes Against

 # % # %
 19,869,626 99.97 5,220 0.03
        

4.         Approval of the amendment to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, to increase the total number of Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares issuable and reserved for issuance under the plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

 

Votes For

 

Votes Against

 # % # %
 19,869,053 99.97 5,793 0.03
        

5.         Confirm the amended and restated By-Law 1A of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

 

Votes For

 

Votes Against

 # % # %
 19,873,093 99.99 1,753 0.01
        

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.  

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For further information, please contact:

Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Shaw_blue.png

