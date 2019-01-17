17/01/2019 15:14:07

Six Six Five Energy, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Six Six Five Energy, Inc. (OTC: SSOF) today provides a shareholder update and announces that it will release its 2018 year-end financial performance on or prior to February 15, 2019, as well as provide its 2019 annual forecast projections based on current operations. 

“As we strategize to expand current operations, we will continue to seek local acquisition opportunities to add to future revenue, as was previously stated in our December 4, 2018 press release,” said Jason Clayton, president and CEO. “The rig purchases and sale transactions which have been on deck for some time remain in the pipeline for the second quarter of the year. As a reminder, these sales are not closed and as such should still be considered speculative. We will have more updates on these transactions with our 2019 forecast when released.”

10sion Inc.

Since terminating its LOI with 10sion Inc., Six Six Five continues to be in discussion with 10sion’s management on an independent basis whereby Six Six Five might act as a preferred vendor providing labor and supplies or consulting services or both.  This assumes 10sion moves forward with its own business plans, in which the Company could develop a good customer relationship.

Shareholder Communication

Six Six Five is updating its current website and will release a more up-to-date site in coming weeks to provide better communication to its shareholders.

“We are taking steps to create a more active and dynamic website from which we can speak to our shareholders,” said Clayton.  “Dave Ho did a good job of communicating with our shareholder base and I want to build on that focus. Six Six Five continues to proceed with internal plans to complete the full financial audit of the Company and a Registration statement as soon as practically possible; we will provide more updates on this when we release our 2019 forecast.”

Unauthorized Information

Finally, there has been some speculation about Six Six Five by shareholders or others who proport to have information which has not been released by the Company.  Six Six Five reminds shareholders that stock message boards, although popular, in general should not be considered reliable sources of information.

“We recommend to our shareholders that only information released by the Company should be relied on for material purposes.  Any other information in the public domain is generally speculative in nature, incomplete, or misrepresented and should not be relied on since it has not come directly from the Company,” stated Clayton.

About Six Six Five Energy, Inc.

Six Six Five Energy’s operating entity is Fluid End Sales which was acquired subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2018, in an exchange with Fluid End Sales (doing business as Five Star Rig and Supply).  Fluid End Sales which was established as a family owned business in 1983. The Company focuses on supplying the oil industry with custom drilling rigs, heavy-weight drill pipe, drill collars, pup joints, pony collars, handling tools, tubing, casing, blow-out preventers, engines, compressors and other select equipment to customers world-wide through its facilities in Oklahoma City. The Company’s services include the sale of new equipment, sale of refurbished and certified used equipment, as well as rental of oilfield equipment. For more information, visit www.665Energy.com

SAFE HARBOR AND INFORMATIONAL STATEMENT

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The Company is not eligible to rely on the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act because it is not subject to filing periodic reports under Sections 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

For more information, contact

Info@665Energy.com

405.237-8207

www.665Energy.com

Only information that is publicly available will be provided.

