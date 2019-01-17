17/01/2019 22:08:45

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2018 common and preferred share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Non Dividend Distribution

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

 

 

Section 199A Dividend(2)

12/29/201701/16/2018$0.670000 $0.377752 $0.032142 $0.260106 $0.000000 $0.377752
03/29/201804/16/2018$0.710000 $0.400305 $0.034060 $0.275635 $0.000000 $0.400305
06/29/201807/16/2018$0.710000 $0.400305 $0.034060 $0.275635 $0.000000 $0.400305
09/28/201810/15/2018$0.710000 

$0.400305

 

$0.034060

 

$0.275635

 

$0.000000

 

$0.400305

  $2.800000 $1.578667 $0.134322 $1.087011 $0.000000 $1.578667

Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 866674 302)

 Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Taxable Dividend

Total Capital Gain Distribution

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1)

 

 

Section 199A Dividend(2)

03/16/201804/02/2018$0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000$0.386761
06/18/201807/02/2018$0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000$0.386761
09/14/201810/01/2018$0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000$0.386761
12/14/201812/31/2018

$0.406250

 

$0.386761

 

$0.019489

 

$0.000000

$0.386761

  $1.625000 $1.547044 $0.077956 $0.000000$1.547044

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

(2) The Section 199A dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites as of September 30, 2018.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AT THE COMPANY:   

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Jan
PNDORA
Jeg vil bare henlede opmærksomheden paa Lars Christensens artikel omkring "Short Selling", direkte h..
27
11 Jan
DANSKE
Jeg har overført beløb til vores børn i udlandet ! En i Californien - En i Kiev og en i Moskva :-) ,..
24
11 Jan
VWS
Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China News re..
17
11 Jan
VELO
Havneholmen - jeg har måske en stor nyhed imorgen, men har måske luret hvordan Veloxis kan checkes i..
17
15 Jan
AMBU-B
Det er nok klogere, at du passer paa Hedgefondene (shorterne) N/A NON DDB, som igen i dag staar for ..
16
12 Jan
DANSKE
Der er måske nogle som har bemærket at Senator Elisabeth Warren har meldt sig som præsident kandidat..
16
13 Jan
VELO
Kan Veloxis få en markedsandel på 10% indenfor 12 måneder? Nedenfor vil jeg give mit bud.   1. Conve..
15
13 Jan
NOVO-B
Har hørt en lille fugl synge om, at en korrektion (måske) er ved at være afviklet efter 20% fald i f..
15
11 Jan
VELO
Denne tråd udartede sig trist – og meget lidt VELO-agtig!  VELO-trådene har gennem længere tid udmær..
14
11 Jan
DANSKE
Der er to synspunkter som er gået igen i debatten herinde de sidste par døgn.    Dansk Bank's ledel..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
3
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Significantly Expands Footprint in New England With Sale of Six STREAMWAY Systems to Yale University Ambulatory Outpatient Surgical Center
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
5
Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 CARB Approval for Low-NOx Natural Gas Fuel System with Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) for GM 6.0L Engine Applications

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:41
Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
22:35
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:34
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm
22:25
Even without Kubernetes, Google Dominates Code Commits Across Cloud Native Computing Foundation Projects
22:24
Riviera Resources Announces Closing on the Sale of Arkoma Basin Properties and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
22:23
Michigan-Based Capital Mortgage Funding Predicts Stable Interest Rates & Steady Home Purchase Activity For 2019
22:22
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends
22:13
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 23:01:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-18 00:01:54 - 2019-01-17 23:01:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY