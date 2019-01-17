Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

Southfield, MI, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the "Company") announced the tax treatment of its 2018 common and preferred share distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP No. 866674104) - SUI

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend Total Capital Gain Distribution Non Dividend Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 12/29/2017 01/16/2018 $0.670000 $0.377752 $0.032142 $0.260106 $0.000000 $0.377752 03/29/2018 04/16/2018 $0.710000 $0.400305 $0.034060 $0.275635 $0.000000 $0.400305 06/29/2018 07/16/2018 $0.710000 $0.400305 $0.034060 $0.275635 $0.000000 $0.400305 09/28/2018 10/15/2018 $ 0.710000 $0.400305 $0.034060 $0.275635 $0.000000 $0.400305 $2.800000 $1.578667 $0.134322 $1.087011 $0.000000 $1.578667

Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 866674 302)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Dividend Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (1) Section 199A Dividend(2) 03/16/2018 04/02/2018 $0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000 $0.386761 06/18/2018 07/02/2018 $0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000 $0.386761 09/14/2018 10/01/2018 $0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000 $0.386761 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.406250 $0.386761 $0.019489 $0.000000 $0.386761 $1.625000 $1.547044 $0.077956 $0.000000 $1.547044

(1) To the extent that Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain exists, the gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Distribution amount.

(2) The Section 199A dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Taxable Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites as of September 30, 2018.

