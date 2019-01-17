17/01/2019 22:22:31

Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends

Related content
15 Jan - 
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribut..
11 Jan - 
Targa Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1.5 Billion..
10 Jan - 
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Of..

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (“TRC”, “Targa” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TRGP) announced its quarterly dividend on common shares and its quarterly dividend on Series A preferred shares for the fourth quarter of 2018.

TRC announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 91.00¢ per share, or $3.64 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This cash dividend will be paid February 15, 2019 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2019.

Targa also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $23.75 per Series A preferred share for the fourth quarter of 2018.  This cash dividend will be paid February 14, 2019 on all outstanding Series A preferred shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2019.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

The principal executive offices of Targa Resources Corp. are located at 811 Louisiana, Suite 2100, Houston, TX 77002 and their telephone number is 713-584-1000.

For more information please go to www.targaresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Targa expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside Targa's control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of Targa.  Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices, interest rates and demand for services, the level and success of crude oil and natural gas drilling around assets, the timing and success of business development efforts, ability to access the capital markets, the amount of collateral required to be posted from time to time in transactions, success in risk management activities, the credit risk of customers, changes in laws and regulations, weather and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in Targa's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Targa undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Director – Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer

targa.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:22 TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends
15 Jan TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
11 Jan TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Prices Upsized $1.5 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
10 Jan TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
19 Dec KMI
Altus Midstream Company Acquires 15 Percent of Gulf Coast Express Pipeline
14 Dec TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
03 Dec TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium
27 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Jefferies Global Energy Conference
15 Nov TRGP
Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
14 Nov TRGP
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Targa Resources, IntriCon, ENDRA Life Sciences, Coffee Holding Co., Orion Group, and Carbon Black — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
3
Precision Therapeutics’ Skyline Medical Division Significantly Expands Footprint in New England With Sale of Six STREAMWAY Systems to Yale University Ambulatory Outpatient Surgical Center
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
5
Agility Fuel Solutions Receives 2019 CARB Approval for Low-NOx Natural Gas Fuel System with Heavy-Duty On-Board Diagnostics (HD-OBD) for GM 6.0L Engine Applications

Related stock quotes

Targa Resources Inc 42.74 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:41
Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
22:35
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:34
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm
22:25
Even without Kubernetes, Google Dominates Code Commits Across Cloud Native Computing Foundation Projects
22:24
Riviera Resources Announces Closing on the Sale of Arkoma Basin Properties and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
22:23
Michigan-Based Capital Mortgage Funding Predicts Stable Interest Rates & Steady Home Purchase Activity For 2019
22:22
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends
22:13
FEBRUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 23:01:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-18 00:01:57 - 2019-01-17 23:01:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY