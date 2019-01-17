17/01/2019 15:30:00

TC Transcontinental Packaging is breaking the recycling barrier for multilayer flexible film pouches with one of the first commercialized 100% recyclable pouch with barrier!

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packaging is proud to launch in North America one of the first-in-market, 100% recyclable, multilayer barrier stand-up pouch in partnership with Harney & Sons, an American tea company, for their loose tea flexible plastic pouch. Available at their stores since November 2018, the multilayer recyclable pouch with barrier brings an innovative new sustainable product to the industry while still protecting the flavor and the freshness of the product.

Blending art, science, and technology, TC Transcontinental Packaging collaborated with Dow and Charter NEX Films to develop one of the first commercialized package for food that hits all notes: 100% recycle ready for in-store drop off, EVOH barrier for product preservation, seal strength, and durability.

“By promoting and supporting innovation in flexible packaging, we encourage more businesses to develop better eco-responsible solutions,” said Todd Addison, Vice President, Business Development at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We salute Harney & Sons for driving this important sustainable initiative. Our collaboration was the perfect match as sustainability and innovation run deep in our organization, both in our operations and our partnerships. This shared core value and collaborative mindset fueled our sustainable design process and resulted in a product worthy of bearing the Harney & Sons name.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate across the value chain with companies like TC Transcontinental Packaging and Charter NEX Films to bring to market one of the first, 100% recyclable, finished high barrier stand-up pouch for Harney & Sons,” said Chris Gandy, North America Market Manager for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Adhesives business. “Dow’s comprehensive total pouch portfolio of resins, adhesives, and specialty products, combined with TC Transcontinental Packaging’s sustainability mindset and pouching expertise allows Harney & Sons to provide its customers with a more sustainable product.”

Fine tea packaging requires a multilayer, co-extruded package to protect the product’s natural oils that give tea leaves a smooth flavor and finish. EVOH delivers outstanding barrier to gases, organic vapors and moisture, preventing deterioration of the product and extending its shelf life; it plays a crucial role in food packaging. The challenge with barrier films from a sustainability perspective is that it is not easily broken down and recycled, therefore hindering its reuse and contribution to positive environmental change. Dow’s RETAIN™ resin technology provides the solution to this concern by compatibilizing the barrier, thus allowing for a multilayer film to be fully recyclable and attain sustainability goals.

“Harney & Sons has always desired to use more friendly materials for our planet. Since 2006 we’ve been member of 1% for the Planet and our goal is to move towards more recyclable and compostable components in our packaging,” states Emeric Harney, Harney & Sons Marketing Director.

Aware of TC Transcontinental Packaging’s expertise in creating sustainable flexible packaging, Harney & Sons connected with its R&D team to create a solution that would support their mission of giving back to the environment that grows the tea of the world. TC Transcontinental Packaging created a recyclable stand-up pouch to protect the flavor and freshness of their fine teas.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has over 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

About

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

, an American tea company founded in 1983 in Salisbury, Connecticut, sources, blends, and packages their product from start to finish. They are committed to delivering their customers the finest quality tea possible as well as to educating the world of tea history and taste. Complementing their mission to deliver a superior tea drinking experience, is their drive to give back to the environment that supports their passion. Harney & Sons Fine Teas has grown from their original six teas, to more than three hundred. Today, the company remains family owned and managed, with three generations of Harneys preserving the tradition of fine tea and traveling the world in search of the best ingredients.

For more information:

TC Transcontinental Packaging

Rebecca Casey

Vice President Marketing & Consumer Market Development

630-240-9384

rebecca.casey@tc.tc

TC Transcontinental

Mélanie Montplaisir                       

Specialist, Public Relations and Brand Management

514-954-4157                   

melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c386e028-8eb4-4903-9edb-daad0e090f97

TC_Packaging_Black.jpg

