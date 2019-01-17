17/01/2019 11:41:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
08 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Jan - 
Transaction in Own Shares
02 Jan - 
Total Voting Rights

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 17

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it purchased yesterday the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 20thSeptember 2016.

Date of Purchase16 January 2019
Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each100
Highest price paid per share905.000
Lowest price paid per share905.000
Volume weighted average price paid per share905.000

The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,572,093 ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,567,036 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,005,057. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 16 January 2019

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

905.000100

Individual Transactions:

      

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

10090513:00:32XLON

------End-----

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:41 E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Jan E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Jan E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
02 Jan E:FSTA
Total Voting Rights
21 Dec E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
20 Dec E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
19 Dec E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
18 Dec E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
17 Dec E:FSTA
Holding(s) in Company
17 Dec E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
2
Publication in ImmunoHorizons Highlights the Role of IL-27 in Upregulation of Multiple Checkpoint Proteins
3
Adamis’ Commercial Partner Launches SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) in the US
4
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Secures GS1 Barcodes to Support the Upcoming Commercial Launch of its Cannabis/CBD Infused Chewing Gum Product Line
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL

Related stock quotes

Fuller Smith & Turner PL.. 900.00 6.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:17
Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund
12:13
Net Asset Value(s)
12:11
Industry Veteran Scott Vanderpool Joins MGP
12:05
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Trading Halted Today; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Sotagliflozin New Drug Application for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
12:05
First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Neoepitopes Formulated in IMV’s DPX Delivery Platform in Ovarian Cancer Patients
12:04
Travelex Insurance Services’ first corporate mission trip a success
12:00
Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Record Annual Earnings
11:50
Fastenal Company Reports 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings
11:45
Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 January 2019 12:36:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-17 13:36:18 - 2019-01-17 12:36:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY